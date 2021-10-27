Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches

Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Leicester feature on the final day of the EFL Cup (League Cup) fourth round action. Check telecast details.

David Moyes' West Ham United host Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in an EFL Cup, fourth round match in London.

2021-10-27T17:31:03+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 5:31 pm

London giants Arsenal and Chelsea registered contrasting wins against Leeds United and Southampton to book EFL Cup (Carabao Cup, and popularly known as the League Cup) 2021–22 quarter-finals spots on Tuesday. But the action will get bigger. (More Football News)

Manchester City, the winners for the past four seasons, will continue their title defense with a trip to West Ham in the last 16 Wednesday night.

West Ham eliminated Manchester United in the previous round and is having a good season, placed fourth in the Premier League and on the verge of qualification in the Europa League.

There are two other all-Premier League matchups — Burnley vs Tottenham and Leicester vs Brighton — while Liverpool head to second-tier Preston on the back of a 5-0 win at United that extended the team's unbeaten start to the season. Also, Brentford visit second-tier Stoke.

Matches

Stoke City vs Brentford at Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent;
West Ham United vs Manchester City at London Stadium, Stratford;
Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion at King Power Stadium, Leicester;
Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor, Burnley;
Preston North End vs Liverpool at Deepdale, Preston.

Kick-off time: All matches starts 12:15 AM IST (Thursday), 2021/ 19:45 BST (Wednesday)

Viewers India will be able to EFL Cup on TV and live streaming platforms. 

TV Channels: Viacom18 Network
Live Streaming: Voot, JioTV

