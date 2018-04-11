The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
11 April 2018 Last Updated at 2:34 pm National Unnao Rape Case

Don't Cremate Body of Unnao Gangrape Victim's Father, If Not Done Already: Allahabad High Court

Outlook Web Bureau
Don't Cremate Body of Unnao Gangrape Victim's Father, If Not Done Already: Allahabad High Court
File Photo
Don't Cremate Body of Unnao Gangrape Victim's Father, If Not Done Already: Allahabad High Court
outlookindia.com
2018-04-11T14:36:46+0530

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday ordered that the body of the Unnao gangrape victim's father should not be cremated, if already not done so.

The man had died on Monday in custody after his 18-year-old daughter had accused a BJP MLA, his brother and his aides of raping her.

A bench of Chief Justice D B Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar passed the order taking cognisance of the gangrape case in Uttar Pradesh on a letter to the court by senior lawyer Gopal Swaroop Chaturvedi detailing the incident.

Advertisement opens in new window

"If the body has not been cremated, then it shall not be cremated," the court said.

Chaturvedi also demanded fair investigation in the heinous crime and later, on the death of the victim's father.

The bench also sought the state government's stand on the case while slating the matter for next hearing on April 12.

It also asked the advocate general or one of the additional advocate general to remain present during the course of hearing to apprise the court about the case and action being taken.   

The body of the woman's father was cremated yesterday.

The police had yesterday arrested Atul Singh, brother of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, in connection with the gangrape of the woman and the custodial death of her father.

The Supreme Court will also hear next week a plea for CBI probe into the Unnao gangrape case.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Allahabad Crime Rape Murder Judiciary Investigation/Enquiry BJP Politics National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Algerian Military Plane Crashes, Over 100 Killed
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters