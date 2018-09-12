The Website
12 September 2018 Last Updated at 12:26 pm Sports

Despite 1-4 Series Defeat To England, India Still On Top Of ICC Test Rankings

In the latest ranking released by the ICC on Wednesday, England replaced New Zealand at the fourth place, behind India, South Africa and Australia.

Outlook Web Bureau
India captain Virat Kohli with teammates at the trophy presentations at The Oval, London on September 11, 2018.
AP Photo/Matt Dunham
2018-09-12T12:26:40+0530

India continued to be at the top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Team Rankings despite the 1-4 series loss to England. Yesterday, India lost the fifth and final Test at The Oval by 118 runs to complete a tour.

In the latest ranking released by the ICC on Wednesday, England replaced New Zealand at the fourth place, behind India, South Africa and Australia. The Kiwis are followed by Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the West Indies, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe. The two new Test teams – Ireland and Afghanistan – are yet to feature in the list.

The Virat Kohli-led side had started the series at 125 points but the series loss meant it is now on 115 points. India had lost the five-match series after conceding a 1-3 lead to hosts England after the fourth Test.

England begun the series in fifth position and 97 points but the emphatic victory over top-ranked India has resulted in a big gain of eight points and lifted them to 105 points as they surpassed New Zealand.

Joe Root's England side are now just one point behind South Africa and Australia, who are both on 106 points with the former marginally ahead on decimal points.

With New Zealand not far behind on 102 points, there are now four teams within a space of five points of each other on the points table.

India will host the West Indies for a two-match Test series starting October 4 at Rajkot. After that they will tour Australia.

(With PTI inputs)

