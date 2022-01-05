Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Delhi Police sends 'Bulli Bai' case to IFSO unit, gets nod for MLAT procedure in 'Sulli Deals' case

Police said the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSCO) unit is also probing the 'Sulli Deals' mobile application case that emerged in July last year.

Delhi Police sends 'Bulli Bai' case to IFSO unit, gets nod for MLAT procedure in 'Sulli Deals' case
The Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' mobile app after a complaint was received on January 1.

Trending

Delhi Police sends 'Bulli Bai' case to IFSO unit, gets nod for MLAT procedure in 'Sulli Deals' case
outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T11:48:25+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 11:48 am

The Delhi Police on Tuesday transferred the 'Bulli Bai' case to its Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit and is planning to get a nod for Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty procedure to seek information about the app from its foreign-based hosting platform, officials said.

About the probe into the 'Sulli Deals' case, a police officer said the IFSCO unit on Tuesday got a nod for Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) procedure in criminal matters from the Centre. Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for "auction" on the 'Bulli Bai' mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of 'Sulli Deals' which triggered a similar row last year.

The Delhi Police on Saturday registered an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly uploading a doctored picture of a woman journalist on a website. The journalist had lodged a complaint and shared a copy on Twitter.

"A case was registered in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' mobile app after a complaint was received on January 1. The probe is underway. We have also approached the hosting platform which is based abroad and are awaiting their reply for further investigation into the matter," a senior police officer said.

Another officer said, "The 'Bulli Bai' case has been transferred to the IFSCO unit and as per protocol we are planning to write to authorities concerned to seek approval for MLAT even as an investigation into the matter is underway."

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The cyber cell of the Mumbai Police, which is also probing the app case, has arrested a 19-year-old woman, alleged to be the main culprit, from Uttarakhand, and a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru. Vishal Kumar Jha, the student, and co-accused Shweta Singh reportedly knew each other. According to the police, more arrests are likely.

As far as the 'Sulli Deals' case is concerned, the Delhi Police officer said, "We had sought approval for MLAT in the matter last year. It is a long process involving various procedures. Today, we got approval for it from the Government of India. The investigation is in progress."

On Monday, the Delhi Police had said that it has sought details from the GitHub platform about the developer of the controversial mobile application and had also written to Twitter for information about the account handler who first posted about the app.

The city police also asked Twitter to block and remove on the microblogging platform any "offensive content" shared from the 'Bulli Bai' app which had put up pictures of hundreds of Muslim women, including prominent personalities, for "auction".

According to a senior police officer, the case has been registered under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Delhi Police FIR Twitter
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Ashutosh Bhardwaj / If all validation must arrive via Insta reels and cheesy tweets, it may leave you more ins­ecure and dependent than ever. The digital matrix has turned our lives into a fake melodrama.

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Sakoon Singh / If anything will save the human race, it is the feeling of connectedness with loved ones, the empathy and love in our darkest days—both offered and received.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Aim To Build Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Aim To Build Lead

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. India start with a slender lead. The visitors are eyeing first series win in South Africa.

Bank Lockers Get Safer, Thanks To RBI

Bank Lockers Get Safer, Thanks To RBI

Meghna Maiti / If there is loss of locker due to bank’s negligence, the bank will pay the holder. This, along with central repository of available lockers, works in customers’ favour.

Advertisement