Decision Made By PM, We Are Party's Soldiers, Says Rajiv Pratap Rudy A Day After Resignation

After resigning from the post of Union Minister of State Skill Development and Entrepreneurship yesterday, Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Friday said that his resignation from the post was the party's decision .



"This is a decision by the Prime Minister, the government and the party and we are the soldiers of the party. There is no strategy behind this. I am thankful that I got the opportunity to work for the party and will continue to do this. It is their prerogative," he told the media ruling out any further strategy behind the move.



Rudy is expected to be given organisational work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a reshuffle of his council of ministers at 10 am on Sunday, a top government official said.

It will be the third such exercise since he took over in May 2014.

The other ministers who have resigned are Uma Bharti, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Ministers of state for agriculture and food processing Sanjeev Balyan and Minister Giriraj Singh, and Minister of state for Health Faggan Singh Kulaste.

