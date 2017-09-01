The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
01 September 2017 Last Updated at 3:22 pm National Cabinet Reshuffle

Decision Made By PM, We Are Party's Soldiers, Says Rajiv Pratap Rudy A Day After Resignation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a reshuffle of his council of ministers at 10 am on Sunday, a top government official said.
Outlook Web Bureau
Decision Made By PM, We Are Party's Soldiers, Says Rajiv Pratap Rudy A Day After Resignation
File Photo
Decision Made By PM, We Are Party's Soldiers, Says Rajiv Pratap Rudy A Day After Resignation
outlookindia.com
2017-09-01T15:23:48+0530

After resigning from the post of Union Minister of State Skill Development and Entrepreneurship yesterday, Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Friday said that his resignation from the post was the party's decision .

"This is a decision by the Prime Minister, the government and the party and we are the soldiers of the party. There is no strategy behind this. I am thankful that I got the opportunity to work for the party and will continue to do this. It is their prerogative," he told the media ruling out any further strategy behind the move.

Rudy is expected to be given organisational work.

Advertisement opens in new window

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a reshuffle of his council of ministers at 10 am on Sunday, a top government official said.

It will be the third such exercise since he took over in May 2014.

The other ministers who have resigned are Uma Bharti, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Ministers of state for agriculture and food processing Sanjeev Balyan and Minister Giriraj Singh, and Minister of state for Health Faggan Singh Kulaste.

(ANI)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uma Bharti Rajiv Pratap Rudy Prime Minister of India Government-Governance-Government Policies etc Cabinet & Council of Ministers Our Netas BJP National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Sanjaya Baru Takes Over As Secretary General Of FICCI
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters