IPL is just one match away from a successful conclusion and despite the hurdles of COVID-19 and having no spectators, it has witnessed more thrilling contests.

As Rohit Sharma- led Mumbai Indians will take on Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals today i.e. November 10 in Dubai, they will have to content with almost 50% less prize money.

The circumstances have been far from ideal and it has also affected the bottom-line for the organisers BCCI. They have been forced to rework the total prize money for this mega league. Last year, the winning prize purse was R20 crore which was won by Mumbai Indians, while second placed Chennai Super Kings won R12.5 crore.

But the circumstances this year means the winner will get R10 crore and the runners-up will get R6.25 crore, which is less than or equal to what some of the big name players, who went for over 10 crore at auctions, will get.

BCCI in a notification had said, “The financial rewards have been reworked as a part of the cost-cutting measures. The champions will getR10 crore instead of R20 crore. The runners-up will get R.25 crore instead of R12.5 crore.”

Players like Glenn Maxwell (KXIP), Chris Morris (RCB) and Pat Cummins (KKR) went for R10.75 crore, R10 crore and R15.5 crore, respectively, at the auctions more than or equivalent to what the winners will end up getting.

The two losing qualifiers will pocked R4.35 crore each.

