IPL 2020: Complete List Of Season Awards For Outstanding Individual Efforts, Feat. MVP Jofra Archer And Others

Pre-tournament favourites Mumbai Indians were crowned Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for an unprecedented fifth time after Rohit Sharma & Co humbled Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the final of the 2020 edition in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday.

The skipper himself played captain's knock, scoring 65 not out, as the defending champions rounded off a dominant campaign. They topped the IPL 2020 points table after the end of the league phase, then made the final at the first opportunity, defeating second-placed Delhi Capitals. In fact, they defeated Shreyas Iyer's side four times during the course of the tournament. That's how dominating they were.

And their campaign was spurred by individual performances, like ever-reliable Ishan Kishan, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, etc. But the tournament also witnessed a whole lot of other stars from other stables showing their worth.

With that, here are all the individual winners -- highest scorer, wicket-taker, most valuable player, etc:

MVP: Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals) - The Englishman picked up 20 wickets at an average of less than 19 and conceded only 6.55 runs per over. He also scored 113 runs with the help of 10 sixes. He got 305 points. Kagiso Rabada was second with 298 points, who was ahead of Jasprit Bumrah (269.5).

Orange Cap for most runs: KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) - The Indian batsman piled up 670 runs at an average of 55.83 with a strike-rate of almost 130. He scored one century and five fifties, while hitting 58 fours and 23 sixes.

Purple Cap for most wickets: Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) - The South Africa pacer Kagiso claimed 30 wickets, three more than Indian sensation Jasprit Bumrah. Rabada's best figures were 4/24 and averaged 18.26.

Emerging Player of the Season: Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) - The young Indian batsman dominated a strong Royal Challengers Bangalore batting line-up which has the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. In his maiden IPL season, the opener scored 473 runs with the help of five fifties.

Gamechanger of the Season: KL Rahul (KXIP) - The KXIP skipper, who scored one century and five fifties, was of course the gamechanger.

Super Striker Award: Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) - The big-hitting West Indies all-rounder had the highest strike-rate of 191.42 this season while scoring 268.

Let's Crack it Sixes Award: Ishan Kishan - (MI) - The diminutive Indian batsman hit 30 sixes in the tournament. The left-handed batsman was also Mumbai Indians' highest run-scorer (516 runs).

Power Player of the Season: Trent Boult (MI) - The Kiwi quick was sensational in the powerplay overs with the new ball. He finished the season as the third most wicket-taker (25).

Man of the Final: Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians)



Fairplay Award: Mumbai Indians - They collected 155 points in the Fairplay table, averaging 10.3 points per game.

And other numbers:

Most runs in an over - 30 hit by Rahul Tewatia

Most fours - 67 by Shikhar Dhawan

Most fifties - 5 by KL Rahul

Most hundreds - 2 by Shikhar Dhawan

Fastest fifty - 17 ball by Nicholas Pooran

Fastest hundred - 45 ball by Mayank Agarwal

Highest score - 132 not out by KL Rahul

Most maiden overs - 3 by Trent Boult

Most dot balls - 175 by Jofra Archer

Best economy - 5.37

Best bowling figures: 5/20 by Varun Chakravarthy

Most hat-tricks - None

