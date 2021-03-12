India Women cricket team skipper Mithali Raj became the first Indian woman cricketer and second internationally to score 10,000 runs across all the three formats.

ODI Blog | Scorecard | More Cricket News

Mithali, who is leading the side against South Africa women, in the 3rd ODI in Lucknow, was dismissed for 36 but not before reaching a milestone in her 212th ODI game for her country.

The 38-year-old joined England's Charlotte Edwards in the elite club. She achieved the feat with a boundary off Anne Bosch in the 28th over of India's innings.

On Friday, Mithali walked in at the fall of Smriti Mandhana. An experienced hand, Mithali failed to capitalize on a good start and was caught by Mignon du Preez of Anne Bosch for 36.

After reaching the milestone, Mithali departed of the next ball, flicking a Bosch delivery straight to du Preez at midwicket. She made 36 runs off 50 balls and hit five boundaries in the process.

Mithali has amassed 663 runs in 10 Test matches with a best score of 214, while she has 6938 and 2364 runs from 212 ODIs and 89 T20 Internationals respectively.

An experienced campaigner for India, Mithali has been a lynchpin of India batting since making her debut way back on June 26, 1999, against Ireland Women in ODI.

Heartiest congratulations Mithali on completing 1ï¸â£0ï¸â£,0ï¸â£0ï¸â£0ï¸â£ runs in International Cricket.



Terrific achievement... ðð»

Keep going strong! ðªð» pic.twitter.com/1D2ybiVaUt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 12, 2021

In October 2019, she became the first women to complete two decades in ODI cricket .

Her debut for India came at the age of 16 and she announced her arrival in international cricket with an unbeaten 114 against Ireland.

Her passion for Bharatanatyam is well-known and so is her immaculate footwork, which has helped her notch up seven ODI centuries and one Test century. She is the only Indian captain to have played in two 50-over World Cup finals. Perhaps the only thing missing for her trophy cabinet is the World Cup Trophy.

3rd ODI Teams:

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anne Bosch, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase

India: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine