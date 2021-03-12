Live Cricket Scores, IND W Vs SA W, 3rd ODI: Mithali Raj Becomes First India Woman Cricketer To Score 10,000 International Runs

March 12, 2021
Corona
Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 3rd ODI between India women and South Africa women at Lucknow here

Outlook Web Bureau 12 March 2021
India take on South Africa in the 3rd ODI in Lucknow.
Their confidence high after a comprehensive series-levelling win, the Indian women's cricket team would look to gain the upper-hand when it takes on South Africa in the third ODI of the ongoing five-match series here on Friday. After losing the series-opener by eight wickets, Indian women crushed South Africa by nine wickets to draw parity. And come Friday, the Mithali Raj-led side would look to carry on the momentum with yet another clinical display. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 3rd ODI between India women and South Africa women at Lukcnow here.

Live Scorecard | News

Teams: South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anne Bosch, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase

India: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi

