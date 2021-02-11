Lahore is all set to stage three matches in the Pakistan Vs South Africa T20 international series. This series comes after Pakistan recorded a 2-0 sweep in Test. However, many of the Proteas who featured in that series are not involved in the T20 fixtures, including captain Quinton de Kock. Heinrich Klaasen is in-charge for the tourists, while Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde are the only members of the squad who have stayed on after Test duty. The stand-in skipper insists that while South Africa may be lacking in experience, those on duty are determined to seize the opportunities that come their way during the trip. As for Pakistan playing under skipper Babar Azam, they have named a 20-man squad that includes four uncapped players but is missing Mohammad Hafeez. Fakhar Zaman and Wahab Riaz are also notable absentees having been dropped, while Shadab Khan is ruled out through injury. Catch the live scores and updates of Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st T20I from Lahore here

LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS | LIVE STREAMING

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine