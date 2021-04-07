A weakened South Africa face a determined Pakistan in the series decider at SuperSport Park, Centurion, on Wednesday. Fakhar Zaman's heroic 193 were the highlight of the 2nd ODI as hosts South Africa held out to level the ODI series 1-1 with a 17-run win over Pakistan. South Africa have been hit by IPL exodus with pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje arriving in Mumbai on Tuesday. The duo part of Delhi Capitals squad will miss the team's opening fixture against the Chennai Super Kings due to the mandatory seven-day quarantine period. David Miller and Lungi Ngidi have also reportedly left for IPL, leaving South Africa with a much weakened team and raising Pakistan's hope of a series win. Fans can except another thrilling contest between the two sides. Catch the live scores and updates of the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI from Centurion here:

Teams:

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Jon-Jon Smuts, Temba Bavuma (c), Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla



Pakistan : Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf

Legspinner Usman Qadir will debut for Pakistan. He is son of the late Abdul Qadir.

