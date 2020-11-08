It will be a fresh day for a jittery Delhi Capitals and a high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad as they clash in a virtual semifinal of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi today. The winning team of this match (Qualifier 2) will play defending champions Mumbai Indians in the final in Dubai on November 10. This is the third time that DC and SRH are meeting in this edition of the IPL. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won both times but that will count for nothing as tonight's game will determine whether Delhi can get one step closer to their elusive IPL title. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of DC vs SRH here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING)

8:33 PM IST: Natarajan into the attack. Dhawan and Iyer have settled into a nice rhythm. But the average score on this pitch is 161. Surely DC will be looking to get in excess of that. 5 runs of the over

DC 112/1 (12) Shikhar Dhawan 60, Shreyas Iyer 11

8:28 PM IST: Rashid back into the attack. This will be his 3rd over; DC are not taking any chances just singles of the over

DC 107/1 (11) Shikhar Dhawan 58, Shreyas Iyer 8

8:24 PM IST: Nadeem into the attack and Dhawan brinsg up his fifty his 41st in the IPL with a SIX!!!!; 13 runs of the over

DC 102/1 (10) Shikhar Dhawan 56, Shreyas Iyer 5

8:19 PM IST: Rashid now attacking more a wicket has changed the game. Suddenly SRH chatter has picked up. SRH will feel they can now add more pressure. DC need to build on this platform

DC 89/1 (9) Shikhar Dhawan 44, Shreyas Iyer 3

8:16 PM IST: Rashid gets Stoinis; The ball turns and crashes on to the off stump.

DC 86/1 (8.2) Shikhar Dhawan 44, Marcus Stoinis b Rashid 38

8:14 PM IST: T Natarajan into the attack now. Bowls a good over giving little away till Dhawan dispatches one for a FOUR!!! 9 runs of the over

DC 85/0 (8) Shikhar Dhawan 44, Marcus Stoinis 38

8:07 PM IST: Rashid Khan comes into the attack. Khan has taken 6 wickets for 21 runs in two matches against DC this season. But here Delhi are off to good start

DC 76/0 (7) Shikhar Dhawan 38, Marcus Stoinis 36

8:01 PM IST: Nadeem into the attack. Gives way a SIX!!! and a FOUR of a no ball. A loopy full toss is dispatched for a FOUR by Dhawan. With field restrictions DC are taking advantage. 15 runs of the over; TIME OUT taken

DC 65/0 (6) Shikhar Dhawan 30 (16b), Marcus Stoinis 33 (21b)

7:55 PM IST: Since that drop Stoinis has hit 5 fours and a six. As Sandeep bowls his 3rd over of the match. FOUR!!! Dhawan gets into the act and DC are now looking unstoppable. T Natarajan misfields at short fine leg and gives away FOUR!!!. 11 runs of the over;

DC 50/0 (5) Shikhar Dhawan 19, Marcus Stoinis 31

7:51 PM IST: Holder into the attack; Bowls short but on a slow pitch it just sits up and Stonis dispatches it for a FOUR!!! through midwicket. A ball later Stoinis is getting into the attacking mode. FOUR!!!! SRH will have to come with a ploy to stop him. Stonis was on 3 when he was dropped so all this is bonus for DC. SIX!!! slogged to wide of long-on and last ball dispatched for a FOUR!!! 18 runs of the over.

DC 39/0 (4) Shikhar Dhawan 9, Marcus Stoinis 30

7:46 PM IST: Sandeep Sharma almost had Stoinis caught by holder who is standing at silly mid-on; The gamble of having a fielder there and bowing a middle and leg line almost worked. Stoinis had enough and then gets two FOURS!!!! of the next two balls. 10 runs of the over

DC 21/0 (3) Shikhar Dhawan 9, Marcus Stoinis 12

7:41 PM IST: Jason Holder into the attack. Dhawan steps out to slap Holder over point for a FOUR!!!!. First boundary for DC; 8 runs of the over

DC 11/0 (2) Shikhar Dhawan 8, Marcus Stoinis 3

7:35 PM IST: Looks like a slowish pitch and Sandeep keeps things tight. Just 3 runs of the over

DC 3/0 (1) Shikhar Dhawan 1, Marcus Stoinis 2

7:28 PM IST: DC come out to bat and Shikhar Dhawan is accompanied by Marcus Stoinis; Sandeep Sharma to start the attack for SRH

7:15 PM IST: DC are without a regular opener, so who will walk out to bat with Dhawan. Bet it's Marcus Stoinis. Shaw is missing and Hetmyer gives DC more depth in the batting

7:13 PM IST: Teams

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan.

7:05 PM IST: Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and to bat first. David Warner looks completely happy with bowling first. Sid had he won he would have bowled first. For DC, Shrimon Hetmyer comes in and so does Praveen Dubey. SRH are unchanged.

6:57 PM IST: Wriddhiman Saha was missing from SRH's line-up against RCB in eliminator. There is no word on his fitness yet but his addition will surely be a big boost for the side. DC need their batsmen to click. Shukhar Dhawan hasn't fired ever since two back-to-back centuries.

6:35 PM IST: A must win game for both the teams. SRH have shown great fighting spirit, while Delhi Capitals will be smarting from the loss against Mumbai Indians. A stake is a berth in final. SRH have been here and in final also, while it's an unchartered territory for DC.



PREVIEW



Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have taken different routes to reach this stage of the tournament. While Delhi Capitals went bust against Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator.



By virtue of finishing No.2 in the league standings, Delhi Capitals have a second chance to make the final and it remains to be seen if Shreyas Iyer's team can grab this opportunity. But it will not be easy against David Warner's team that is increasingly playing good all-round cricket. (POINTS TABLE)



Delhi Capitals have suffered a form slump at the most important stage of the tournament. Four straight defeats has sent Ricky Ponting's plans haywire and the Aussie head coach had sounded jittery because Iyer's team has not been able to execute the plans perfectly.



Sunrisers Hyderabad are playing well as a team. They are on a four-match winning streak. Even if they are swaeting on the fitness of Wriddhiman Saha, Warner has led the team admirably with impressive starts and smart decisions.



Saha had replaced Jonny Bairstow as Warner's opening partner. While his excellent keeping skills are a spinner's delight, Saha's classic batting approach has let Warner free his arms during the Powerplay. (RESULTS)



SRH don't have the big hitters like Chris Gayle. What they have are two extremely competent batsmen who can mix caution and aggression in equal measure and keep the scoreboard ticking. That was evident during the Eliminator against RCB. But today, SRH will be up against a quality DC attack that has Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in pace and Ravichandran Ashwin in spin.



Manish Pandey and Kane Richardson stitched small but crucial stands in a low-scoring contest. But the coup de grace was laid by West Indian captain Jason Holder, whose all-round skills have been god-sent to SRH.





SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan has tormented Delhi Capitals batsmen in both matches earlier this season. (Photo: BCCI)



If Delhi Capitals have to make their first IPL final ever, they have to handle SRH's bowlers well. Rashid Khan has been successful in both games against DC this season. With figures of 3 for 14 and 3 for 7, the Afghan leg-spinner will have a psychological edge for sure.



But Delhi have enough experience in their team to handle such pressure games. And it has to start with Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane, who could replace Prithvi Shaw who failed in the last match against Mumbai Indians. Delhi have lost six of their last seven playoff/knockout games.





