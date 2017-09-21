Couples Hug In Public As If They Will Eat Each Other, Put Them Behind Bars, Says BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj

In a remark that may stoke another controversy, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Wednesday said couples displaying affection in public should be put behind bars.

"Be it a motorcycle, car or park, couples can be seen behaving in a vulgar fashion. They hug each other as if the girl will eat the boy or the boy will eat the girl," the Lok Sabha member from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh said.

Maharaj told reporters in Bharatpur in Rajasthan, "It will be appropriate to take action and put such couples behind bars before anything wrong occurs."

Advertisement opens in new window

Known for not mincing his words, the BJP leader said everyone ignores them but when rape occurs people demand action by the police.

Maharaj, who had earlier defended Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, said he had no ties with him but some political leaders seek cooperation of fake godmen to fetch votes.

The Dera chief has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two of his disciples.

"People such as Ram Rahim and Rampal have emerged from vote bank politics and political leaders need to introspect on whether such godmen (babas) should be encouraged," he said.

Ram Rahim and Rampal were "hypocrites", he alleged.

On the Rohingya Muslim refugees issue, the BJP MP said they had no right to stay in the country.

(PTI)