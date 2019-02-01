﻿
Barca, the 30-time winners, are looking for their fifth successive domestic cup triumph.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 February 2019
outlookindia.com
2019-02-01T19:58:42+0530

There will be three El Clasico in a space of 25 days in February-March as bitter rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid have been drawn to face each other in the semi-finals of the Copa de Rey.

The firsrt leg of the Copa del Rey tie will be played at Camp Nou on February 4 before the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu on February 27.

Three days later, the Spanish giants will meet again in the Spanish capital on March 2 in the return leg of La Liga fixture.

In the first leg, Barcelona beat Madrid 5-1 at Camp Nou with Luis Suarez scoring a hat-trick in the absence of injured Lionel Messi.

Barcelona came from behind to beat Sevilla 6-1 on aggregate and qualify for the semis, while Madrid have a straighforward outing beating Girona 5-1 (2-0, 3-1).

Barcelona beat Sevilla while Madrid got the better of Levante.

Barca, the 30-time winners, are looking for their fifth successive domestic cup triumph.

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, Real Betis will take on Valencia, with the final set to be played in Sevilla on May 25.

or just type initial letters