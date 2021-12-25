Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Congress Suspects Centre To Be Hatching Plans For Bringing Back Farm Laws After Assembly Polls

The Congress' sharp attack came over Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's remarks at an event on Friday in which, while talking about the agri laws, he said the government moved a "step back" and "will move forward again".

Congress Suspects Centre To Be Hatching Plans For Bringing Back Farm Laws After Assembly Polls
Congress Suspects Centre To Be Hatching Plans For Bringing Back Farm Laws After Assembly Polls | Outlook

Trending

Congress Suspects Centre To Be Hatching Plans For Bringing Back Farm Laws After Assembly Polls
outlookindia.com
2021-12-25T20:32:59+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 8:32 pm

The Congress party alleged that the Centre was hatching a "conspiracy" to bring back the three farm laws after the next round of assembly polls and urged  people to teach the government a lesson by defeating it in the elections.

Congress' former chief Rahul Gandhi said the country's agriculture minister has "insulted" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "apology"-- "it is condemnable".

"If anti-farmer steps are taken again, then satyagraha of 'annadatas' will take place again," he said. Had defeated arrogance, will again defeat it," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag 'FarmersProtest'.

Related Stories

Remembering bell hooks: Political Commitment And The Feminist Movement

Speaking at the event in Nagpur, Tomar said, "We brought agriculture amendment laws. But some people did not like these laws which were a big reform brought about 70 years after Independence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.".

"But the government is not disappointed, we moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India's backbone," he added.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Referring to the remarks, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the "concerted conspiracy" to bring back the three "anti-farmer" agri laws now stands exposed again by the statement made Tomar.

"Perceiving defeat in the five state elections including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had apologised and repealed the three black laws in Parliament. This happened after the longest, peaceful, Gandhian agitation for over 380 days on the borders of Delhi where over 700 farmers sacrificed their lives," Surjewala said.

"Even then we had suspected the intent of the prime minister, the BJP, the RSS and the Modi government," he said.

Immediately after the repeal of the laws, many BJP leaders had made intemperate statements pointing to the "conspiracy" to bring back the three farm laws, he said.

On November 21, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said the three repealed farm laws will be brought back and also BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj made a statement to that effect, Surjewala said.

Many people dismissed these statements as aberrations but on Friday in Maharashtra, Tomar has "fortified the conspiracy being hatched" by the Modi government to bring back the three "anti farmer" farm laws after the completion of the elections in five states, he said.

"We call upon India's farmers, we call upon fellow Indians, that the only way to stop the diabolical conspiracy of the Modi government from bringing back the farm laws is to decisively defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and other elections so that a lesson is taught to the crony capitalist-driven BJP government at the Centre that they cannot annihilate the rights of 62 crore farmers of the country," Surjewala said.

The Farm Laws Repeal Act repealed the three farm laws which were passed by Parliament in September last year with an objective to bring reforms in the agriculture sector, especially marketing of farm produce.

These three farm laws were -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Randeep Singh Surjewala Narendra Singh Tomar Rahul Gandhi India Congress BJP Farm Laws
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

Chinki Sinha / Six coal miners were shot dead by security forces in an ambush on Dec 4. Seven more people were killed and many injured in second round of firing that night.

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

Jayanta Oinam / Loaded with history, wanted and unwanted, the South Africa vs India Test rivalry resumes with a Boxing Day match.

‘White Christmas’ Eludes Shimla Yet Again: Tourists Disappointed With No Snowfall Despite Predictions

‘White Christmas’ Eludes Shimla Yet Again: Tourists Disappointed With No Snowfall Despite Predictions

Ashwani Sharma / The last time it snowed in Shimla on Christmas Day was in 2016, that too after a gap of two decades, though some years between 2014 to 2018 did see a small spell of pre-Christmas snowfall.

Advertisement