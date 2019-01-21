Congress MLA Who Attacked Colleague Booked For Attempt To Murder, Suspended From Party

Also Read Wife Of Injured Karnataka Congress MLA Threatens To Sue JN Ganesh Over Alleged 'Brawl'

A case of attempt to murder was registered Monday against Congress MLA J N Ganesh in connection with the alleged brawl with lawmaker colleague Anand Singh at a resort near Bengaluru, police said.

The case was registered based on a complaint by Singh, who has been hospitalised for injury suffered in the brawl late Saturday night.

Singh and Ganesh, both from Ballari district, had a heated argument and came to blows at the resort where the Congress MLAs were herded together amid alleged poaching attempts by the BJP.

According to the FIR, besides attempt to murder, Ganesh has been charged with causing grievous injuries and giving threats.

Suspended from Congress

Ganesh was also suspended by the Congress on Monday with immediate effect pending inquiry, citing "serious allegations" against him.

As serious allegations have been made with regards to the incident, on the orders of KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao, MLA J N Ganesh has been suspended with immediate effect, pending inquiry, the Pradesh Congress said in a release.

In order to conduct a detailed inquiry about the incident, a special inquiry committee had been constituted under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.

It also includes Ministers K J George and Krishna Byre Gowda, the release said, adding that the committee had been asked to submit the report at the earliest.

The statement said that party leaders have conducted a preliminary inquiry about the 'unpleasant' incident that happened on January 19 and have also collected information

from Anand Singh.

A jittery Congress had shifted its legislators to the resort on Friday last, as it feared that the BJP might lure some of them in its alleged bid to destabilise the Congress-JDS coalition government in the state.

Singh who suffered injuries in the scuffle was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday. Both had come to blows, according to party sources.

