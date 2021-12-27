Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Cong seeks to dub Yogi Adityanath as 'Bulldozernath'

The Congress made the allegation a day after the Lucknow police denied the party to hold a five-km race in the city as part of Congress president Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' poll campaign.

Cong seeks to dub Yogi Adityanath as 'Bulldozernath'
Yogi Adityanath-led party had denied permission to hold a marathon organised by Congress in Lucknow. PTI Photo/Nand Kumar

Trending

Cong seeks to dub Yogi Adityanath as 'Bulldozernath'
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T15:09:24+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 3:09 pm

The Congress on Sunday sought to dub Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath as "Bulldozernath" or the lord of bulldozers, allegedly out to trample the dreams of youths.

It accused the chief minister of crushing the dreams of girls who wanted to run a marathon organised by the party in Lucknow. "The destructive government of 'Bulldozernath' tramples upon the dreams of the youth repeatedly. Sometimes by leaking question papers, sometimes by not declaring recruitment (results) and sometimes by using force against them," the Congress party said in a tweet.

"This time, the anti-women bulldozer of Yogi has run over the dreams of brave girls," the party added. "But he does not know that the one whose time has come, no power on this earth can stop him. The slogan #LadkiHoonLadSaktiHoon is echoing in the state. The women power is ready to stake its claim to power," another party tweet said.

With the party having been denied permission to hold the race in Lucknow, the race was held in Jhansi on Sunday. Spokesperson of UP Congress Vikas Srivastava told PTI that over 10,000 women took part in the five-km marathon held in Jhansi.

Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the UP government, saying girls won't tolerate it and will fight for their rights. In a Hindi tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Yogi Adityanath ji, you speak against the women by talking about controlling them. It is for this reason that you did not allow girls to participate in the marathon in Lucknow."

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

"The girls of Jhansi have sent a message that they will not tolerate it and fight for their rights," she added. The UP government authorities have been using bulldozers to demolish the illegal property of criminals and gangsters and this is also often referred to by the BJP leaders in their speeches in the state.

The Congress party further said those who took part in the marathon in Jhansi has made the CM apprehensive. Talking about the party's women marathon in Jhansi, Priyanka Gupta, a Congress leader and spokesperson, said every participant in the women's marathon drew inspiration from Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi who fought against the British.

"They will not confine themselves to this marathon but will also sprint in the country's politics and change its course and direction," she asserted. The UP Congress on this occasion also used the hashtag #ladki_se_darta_hai_Yogi (Yogi scared of girls).

"The daughters of the state are asking: Was COVID not there when the BJP held its programmes? There is no COVID in the election rallies. Yogi ji, blocking the women empowerment will prove expensive for you,” the part said in yet another tweet.

"The daughters of the state very well understand the anti-women conspiracy of the BJP government. The conspirators who had laid nails in the path of farmers are now blocking daughters’ way. But they will have to account for their deeds to UP daughters who are aspiring to fly," it added.

On Saturday night, Congress workers had staged a protest outside the camp office of the Lucknow police chief over the denial of permission to hold the race. The protesting Congress workers, including women, were forced into a police van and whisked away from their protest site outside the Lucknow police commissioner's office.

The five-km race was to begin at 8 am on Sunday, UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi had said. "The BJP government is scared as women are siding with the Congress. They denied us the permission due to their arrogance," Awasthi had said.

Police Commissioner D K Thakur had told PTI that the Congress party had sought permission to organise the race but was denied permission due to the coronavirus pandemics.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Yogi Adityanath Lucknow Congress Priyanka Gandhi Uttar Pradesh Government
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

Omicron | Delhi Overtakes Maharashtra, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Omicron | Delhi Overtakes Maharashtra, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / With 142 infections, Delhi currently has the highest number of Omicron cases in India followed by Maharashtra. It also reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: Rain Delays Start Of Play

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: Rain Delays Start Of Play

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 2 live cricket scores of the first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave India Day 1 honours.

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Ashwani Sharma / In Shimla, the Ridge and Mall road saw the tourists rushing from their hotels to experience the snow though a white Christmas had eluded them just 24 hours back.

Advertisement