Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Climate Change: Excess Rainfall, La Nina Condition Likely To Cause Severe Winter This Year

Global warming impact on weather conditions in India saw prolonged monsoon and excess rainfall in September and October over different parts of the country, particularly the Northwest region.

Climate Change: Excess Rainfall, La Nina Condition Likely To Cause Severe Winter This Year
Representational Image | Pixabay

Trending

Climate Change: Excess Rainfall, La Nina Condition Likely To Cause Severe Winter This Year
outlookindia.com
2021-11-07T07:22:31+05:30
Lola Nayar
Lola Nayar

Lola Nayar

More stories from Lola Nayar
View All

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 7:22 am

After a prolonged summer monsoon which lasted from June till October 25 this year, giving ample evidence of unusual weather patterns, there are expectations of a severe winter in India due to La Nina conditions.

 The Climate Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), in a recent statement had stated that a La Nina system has formed for the second year in a row. La Nina conditions normally lead to warmer winters in the south and more severe winters in the north.

 Dr M. Mohapatra, director general of the Metrological Department of India, is however cautious, stating that it is too early to forecast the impact of La Nina on severity of winter in north India from December to February.

 “Usually when there is a La Nina condition, the temperature remains low over northern India but there is no direct relationship. The winter forecast from December to February will be issued on December 1,” states Mohapatra. He clarifies that each year sometimes for a day or two the temperature dips around three degree Celsius or even lower in the northern plains including Delhi. At higher altitudes, it is normal for the temperatures to dip much lower to minus degrees.

 Stressing the global warming impact on weather conditions in India, Mohapatra points out that there was excess rainfall in October over different parts of the country, except some parts of the southern peninsula and North eastern states. “The fact is that the temperature is rising all over the globe. Similarly, the temperature is rising all over India, especially in northern India, but that does not mean that every year temperature will rise or every year temperature will fall,” he states.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

 The official clarifies that providing the temperature forecast for a station like Delhi three months or four months ahead, carries the risk of never being correct “because that type of modeling system required to provide the location specific forecast three or four months ahead is not there in the world.”

 Even as the developed and developing countries grapple with issues of funding and technology transfer to mitigate impact of climate change and slow down greenhouse gas emissions at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, India is already witnessing extreme weather events. This year, the four months summer monsoon, which accounts for over 80 percent of the rainfall in the country and generally withdraws from the entire country by 15 October, withdrew 10 days late on October 25. The standard deviation is about seven days.

 The changing pattern of monsoon in some parts of the country has taken a toll on the lives of people and cattle stock and also crops due to the intensity of rains in short durations.

 Normally, summer or southwest monsoon starts withdrawing from Northwest India by the middle of September. But this year the withdrawal started on October 6, a delay of about three weeks.

 Northwest India, which has been witnessing lesser rainfall for the past few years, witnessed one of the longer duration monsoons from July 8 to October 6. The monsoon was normal in the southern peninsula. Similarly in central India though the monsoon set in late by about one or two weeks, the duration remained the same due to the late withdrawal.

 The rainfed area of central and northwest India received 6% above normal rain though the country as a whole received 1% below normal rainfall despite the longer duration. More extreme weather events were seen in the months of September and October mainly because of 10 low pressure systems including two cyclones, one depression and remaining low pressure areas. Then there was month to month variation in the monsoon this year. For instance in June and July, when most of the sowing activity takes place, the rainfall was 7% below normal, in August it was minus 24% while September witnessed 35% excess rainfall and in October also there was 32% excess rainfall. The most important event this season was 58 centimeters of rainfall in 24 hours on October of 17 and October 18 in Uttarakhand, leading to landslides.

Tags

Lola Nayar Climate Change Prolonged Rain Winter Season National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) La Nina Condition Cop26 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Population Control: Fresh Plea In Supreme Court Seeks To Make States, UTs As Parties

Population Control: Fresh Plea In Supreme Court Seeks To Make States, UTs As Parties

Congress Asks PM Modi To Apologise Citing Pentagon Report That Claims China Entered 4.5 km Into Arunachal

Jinnah Row: Akhilesh Yadav Asks Detractors To Read Books Again, BJP Seeks Narco Test On Him

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Agra: Air Quality Index Plunges To 'Very Poor', People Report Increased Respiratory Trouble Post Diwali

Yogi, Akhilesh Or Mayawati: Why Do UP CMs Prefer Not To Fight Assembly Elections

Maharashtra Hospital Fire: 11 Dead, Six Injured In Covid ICU

Deputy CM Sisodia Says Delhi Govt Is Alert As UP Reports Surge In Zika Virus Cases

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

Advertisement

More from India

Maharashtra Hospital Fire: 10 Covid-19 Patients Killed As Flames Erupt Inside ICU In Ahmadnagar

Maharashtra Hospital Fire: 10 Covid-19 Patients Killed As Flames Erupt Inside ICU In Ahmadnagar

Delhi HC Allows Minor Sexual Assault Survivor To Medically Terminate Pregnancy

Delhi HC Allows Minor Sexual Assault Survivor To Medically Terminate Pregnancy

AAP Demands Centre To Further Reduce Petrol, Diesel Prices By Rs 15 Each

AAP Demands Centre To Further Reduce Petrol, Diesel Prices By Rs 15 Each

Mumbai Court Sends Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Money Laundering Case

Mumbai Court Sends Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Money Laundering Case

Read More from Outlook

Not A Cakewalk: Models Reveal How Their World Changed With The Pandemic

Not A Cakewalk: Models Reveal How Their World Changed With The Pandemic

Trisha Mukherjee / The pandemic closed doors. It also opened new ones. Three models speak about experiences amid Covid-19.

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Seema Guha / The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is organised at a time the ISIS-K is fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan to gain control of territory and spread its influence.

Afghanistan Not Distracted By A Billion Indian Prayers

Afghanistan Not Distracted By A Billion Indian Prayers

Outlook Web Bureau / Hashmatullah Shahidi said Afghanistan were keen to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2021 semis and not thinking of India's chances of making the knockouts.

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Ria Chopra / The couplets in this poem lament oppression of many kinds – overwhelming world, self-doubt, vanishing hope. And at the same time, they also rise up in defiance.

Advertisement