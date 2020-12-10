From CBSE To NEET, JEE Exams 2021; Education Minister Answers Students' Queries In Live Session

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ started a live session on Thursday at 10 am to interact with students and discuss issues related to various examinations like JEE 2021, NEET 2021 and CBSE board exams. During this session he made several announcements.

The education minister told students that there is a possibility of postponing exams and a further reduction in the syllabus, depending on the situation.

He said that in case schools have to remain shut for longer period, then instead of CBSE board exams for class 10 and class 12 an alternative mode of assessment will be used.

He also said that it is not decided if CBSE board exams will be held in March and a postponement and further delay can be considered based on the situation.

During the webinar, students asked the question about the postponement news of NEET 2021. Pokhriyal assured the students that there is no plan to postpone the medical entrance exam.

The education minister while answering a question about JEE exam said that the education ministry is considering to increase the frequency of JEE Mains exam and conduct multiple sessions of JEE Main.

The students used #EducationMinisterGoesLive to ask questions regarding CBSE Board Exam 2021, JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 to the education minister online.

Many students showed concern around the reduced syllabus for the CBSE board exams.

Students of Medical and Engineering also enquired about the syllabus of NEET 2021 and JEE Main 2021.

Answering a question, Pokhriyal said that there is a possibility of a 10-20 per cent syllabus cut, however, there is no definite decision on it. He said that JEE and NEET will also be considered for a syllabus cut.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine