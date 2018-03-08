The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
08 March 2018 Last Updated at 8:09 pm National

CBI Moves Supreme Court Challenging Clean Chit To Aarushi Talwar's Parents Rajesh And Nupur

The Allahabad High Court in October last year acquitted Rajesh and Nupur in the murder of their teenage daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj in 2008.
Outlook Web Bureau
CBI Moves Supreme Court Challenging Clean Chit To Aarushi Talwar's Parents Rajesh And Nupur
PTI File Photo
CBI Moves Supreme Court Challenging Clean Chit To Aarushi Talwar's Parents Rajesh And Nupur
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The CBI on Thursday moved the Supreme Court to challenge the clean chit issued to Aarushi Talwar's parents Rajesh and Nupur Talwar.

The Allahabad High Court in October last year acquitted Rajesh and Nupur in the murder of their teenage daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj in 2008.

The verdict ended a nine-year ordeal of the parents who were found guilty by a CBI court of murdering 14-year-old Aarushi in a fit of rage because they suspected her of having an affair with Hemraj.

Advertisement opens in new window

A division bench of the court comprising justices BK Narayana and AK Mishra upheld the Talwars' appeal against the CBI court order sentencing them to life imprisonment on November 26, 2013.

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar have been serving their sentence in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail.

Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.

As the Uttar Pradesh Police drew flak over shoddy investigation into the case which was making national headlines, the then chief minister Mayawati handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

(With PTI inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Aarushi Talwar Delhi - New Delhi Allahabad Murder National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : "No Interest" From Kerala Govt, Says Metro Man Sreedharan; DMRC Pulls Out Of Light Metro Projects
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters