Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Zomato Apologises To Customer Who Was Denied Refund For Not Knowing Hindi, Fires Staff

The Zomato executive on being informed about the customer's inept knowledge of Hindi had argued that Hindi is the national language of the country and therefore, everyone must know a bit of the language.

Zomato Apologises To Customer Who Was Denied Refund For Not Knowing Hindi, Fires Staff

Trending

Zomato Apologises To Customer Who Was Denied Refund For Not Knowing Hindi, Fires Staff
outlookindia.com
2021-10-19T15:55:58+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 3:55 pm

Online food aggregator Zomato issued an apology to a customer denied a refund by the company's customer care for not knowing Hindi. Further, the company informed that the customer service executive in question has been terminated. 

The customer, Vikash, tweeted with the hashtag "Reject_Zomato" screenshots of his conversation with the customer care executive. The Zomato executive on being informed about the customer's inept knowledge of Hindi, suggested, "For your kind information Hindi is our national language. So it is very common that everyone should know Hindi little bit."

The customer was demanding a refund for being sent an incomplete order. 

The food aggregator apologised for the entire incident. It issued two separate press releases in English and Hindi, informing that it stood for diversity. 

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Zomato's statement further informed that it was working on a Tamil version of the app. Singer and composer Anirudh Ravichander has been signed as the local brand ambassador, Zomato stated. Additionally, it had localised its marketing communication in the local language in Tamil Nadu. A customer care service centre in Tamil is being set up in Coimbatore, the company informed. 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Zomato Hindi Tamil Nadu Languages Indian Languages Business National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

IPO Update: Policybazaar's Parent Firm PB Fintech Gets Sebi's Approval For Raising Over Rs 6,017 Crore

IPO Update: Policybazaar's Parent Firm PB Fintech Gets Sebi's Approval For Raising Over Rs 6,017 Crore

HUL Reports 10.69 Per Cent Rise In Consolidated Net Profit In Q2

Moody's Upgrades Indian Banking System Outlook To ‘Stable’, Economic Recovery To Drive Credit Growth

IRCTC Marks Rs 1 Trillion Market Cap, Shares Jump 4 Per Cent. Check What Analysts Are Saying

Funding Alert: Agritech Startup Onato Bags $2.2 Million From Vertex Ventures, Omnivore, Others

Buzzing Stocks: Tata Coffee Jumps Nearly 9 Per Cent, IEX Touches 20 Per Cent

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

Sensex Touches Nearly 400 Points To Soar past 62,000-Mark, Nifty Opens At Fresh Record

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Advertisement

More from Business

Alok Industries Reports Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs 84.11 Crore In Q2 Earnings

Alok Industries Reports Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs 84.11 Crore In Q2 Earnings

Tata AIG Announces Launch Of RPAS Insurance And Distribution Collaboration With TropoGo

Tata AIG Announces Launch Of RPAS Insurance And Distribution Collaboration With TropoGo

Tata Motors Launches ‘Punch’: Check What Buyers Need To Know

Tata Motors Launches ‘Punch’: Check What Buyers Need To Know

Time Is Right For India To Embark On New Trajectory Of Sustainable Growth: RBI Article

Time Is Right For India To Embark On New Trajectory Of Sustainable Growth: RBI Article

Read More from Outlook

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 16 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 16 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Outlook Web Desk / Incessant rains continued to lash various parts of the state, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.

China Has Increased Activities At 'In-Depth' Areas Near Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander

China Has Increased Activities At 'In-Depth' Areas Near Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander

Outlook Web Desk / 'The annual training exercise that the PLA carries out there has seen some increase in the level of activities in the depth areas,' Lt Gen Manoj Pande said.

T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: India Aim To Fix Middle-Order Blues Vs AUS

T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: India Aim To Fix Middle-Order Blues Vs AUS

PTI / Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Varun Chakravarthy are likely to get a game vs Australia before India open their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24.

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

Outlook Web Desk / The allegations were made by Richard Levin, the court appointed trustee of three US corporations, indirectly owned by Nirav Modi previously.

Advertisement