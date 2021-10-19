Zomato Apologises To Customer Who Was Denied Refund For Not Knowing Hindi, Fires Staff

Online food aggregator Zomato issued an apology to a customer denied a refund by the company's customer care for not knowing Hindi. Further, the company informed that the customer service executive in question has been terminated.

The customer, Vikash, tweeted with the hashtag "Reject_Zomato" screenshots of his conversation with the customer care executive. The Zomato executive on being informed about the customer's inept knowledge of Hindi, suggested, "For your kind information Hindi is our national language. So it is very common that everyone should know Hindi little bit."

The customer was demanding a refund for being sent an incomplete order.

Ordered food in zomato and an item was missed. Customer care says amount can't be refunded as I didn't know Hindi. Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi. Tagged me a liar as he didn't know Tamil. @zomato not the way you talk to a customer. @zomatocare pic.twitter.com/gJ04DNKM7w — Vikash (@Vikash67456607) October 18, 2021

The food aggregator apologised for the entire incident. It issued two separate press releases in English and Hindi, informing that it stood for diversity.

Vanakkam Vikash, we apologise for our customer care agent's behaviour. Here's our official statement on this incident. We hope you give us a chance to serve you better next time. Pls don't #Reject_Zomato ♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/P350GN7zUl pic.twitter.com/4Pv3Uvv32u — zomato (@zomato) October 19, 2021

Zomato's statement further informed that it was working on a Tamil version of the app. Singer and composer Anirudh Ravichander has been signed as the local brand ambassador, Zomato stated. Additionally, it had localised its marketing communication in the local language in Tamil Nadu. A customer care service centre in Tamil is being set up in Coimbatore, the company informed.