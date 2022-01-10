Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Urbanista Forays Into Indian Market, Aims 5% Market Share In Headphone, TWS Segments

The company, as part of its retail strategy, is focusing both on online and offline channels and expects its products available at 500 stores by end of March 2022 including Tier II cities.

2022-01-10T14:26:28+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 2:26 pm

Swedish audio brand Urbanista has forayed into the Indian market and aims to have around 5 per cent of the market share in the premium headphones and TWS (True Wireless Stereo) segments by the end of this year.

The company, which has a presence in more than 90 countries around the world and more than 30,000 global stores, is aiming to have a slice of the headphones and earphones market, a segment now growing faster after the pandemic.

The company, as part of its retail strategy, is focusing both on online and offline channels and expects its products available at 500 stores by end of March 2022 including Tier II cities.

"We would like to do around 5 per cent of the premium organised segment of headphones and TWS by end of this year 2022," Urbanista India Brand Head Vijay Kannan told PTI.

The headphone and earphone industry in India has been growing at a CAGR of 9 per cent pre-pandemic and holds strong expected growth at a CAGR of 7 per cent going forward, he said adding this makes it an even more interesting market for Urbanista.

"India today stands at a whopping US$ 11 billion of headphones and earphones market, which is already one of the largest in the world," Kannan added.

Urbanista combines high-quality audio engineering with Sweden design inspired by the urban life of global popular cities.

It has introduced its range of products in India including its Urbanista Los Angeles, the world’s first and only solar-powered headphones, which give users freedom from charging, and Urbanista Lisbon, the world’s smallest TWS earbuds.

"We are currently available in Tier I cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore and will be foraying into Tier II cities including Ahmedabad, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur and Hyderabad by the end of January 2022. We foresee to have around 100 retail stores who will be selling Urbanista products by the end of January 2022 and 500 stores by the end of March 2022,” said Kannan.

Besides, Urbanista products are also available in all major online marketplaces.

Urbanista CEO Anders Andreen said, ”We are very excited to introduce our products to the Indian market. Urbanista is a Sweden brand with an international focus that gets inspiration from the world’s greatest cities through fashion, design, music and urban culture. With India being the mobile capital of the world, we believe our brand and products will resonate well with the Indian people.”

Urbanista’s products are designed in Sweden and manufactured at its global plants in Sweden and China.

