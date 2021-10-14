Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Urban Company Slashes Commission On Beauty Service Providers To 25 Per Cent

Additionally, the company announced a string of reforms that includes paying their partners in full the cancellation fee in the event of a last-minute cancellation and price hike in certain high demand services.

Urban Company Slashes Commission On Beauty Service Providers To 25 Per Cent

Trending

Urban Company Slashes Commission On Beauty Service Providers To 25 Per Cent
outlookindia.com
2021-10-14T18:13:54+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 6:13 pm

Online services aggregator Urban Company has reduced the commission it charged from beauty professionals to 25 per cent from 30 per cent. The aggregator said this would help the service providers (or 'partners') earn more from their orders who were financially hit due to the pandemic.

Additionally, the company announced a string of reforms that includes paying their partners full cancellation fee in the event of a last-minute cancellation and price hike in certain high demand services. Previously, the complete cancellation fees were given exclusively to UC Plus partners.

The maximum cap on monthly penalties of a partner per month has been reduced to Rs 1,500. Until the announcement, there was no cap on penalties charged in a month. This was recently changed to Rs 3,000 on monthly penalties charged per partner. 

For their partners' insurance, the aggregator informed that they would further simplify the claims process for life and accidental insurance given to all UC Plus partners. A dedicated helpdesk would be set up to facilitate claim filing and reimbursement. 

The announcement comes a day after the services-aggregator was accused of poorly treating their partners. A tweet claimed that a beauty partner had made Rs 67 from four orders on the platform. Urban Company dismissed the allegation as being "a misrepresentation of fact". It added the screenshot in the tweet was not of what the professional earned but a settlement ledger of the bank transfer. 

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Urban Company further stated that product prices of selected high demand products have been reduced by almost 10 per cent. The deductions for availing these products would now be made only after the products are delivered to the partners and consent is received. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Exports Rise 21.44 Per Cent To $54.06 Billion In September, Imports Rise 70 Per Cent

Exports Rise 21.44 Per Cent To $54.06 Billion In September, Imports Rise 70 Per Cent

Rupee Spikes 11 Paise To 75.26 Against The Dollar

Duroflex Raises $60 Million In Funding From Norwest Venture Partners

Zee Entertainment MD, Punit Goenka Attacks Invesco's Intentions As Minority Shareholder

Adani Group Takes Over Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Operations

PLE Scheme: Government Approves 31 Proposals For Telecom Entailing Rs 3,345 Crore Investment

Wipro Q2 Results: Company Shares Jumped Nearly 8 Per Cent

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Touches 61,000 For First Time, Nifty Tops 18,200. Check What Analysts Are Saying

Sensex Touches 61,000 For First Time, Nifty Tops 18,200. Check What Analysts Are Saying

Independent Floors Take Over Demand For Apartments In Delhi NCR: Survey

Independent Floors Take Over Demand For Apartments In Delhi NCR: Survey

US Credit Financing Firm Biz2Credit Plans To Invest $100 Million In India To Expand Biz

US Credit Financing Firm Biz2Credit Plans To Invest $100 Million In India To Expand Biz

Festive Bonanza: Government Slashed Import Taxes On Edible Oils Till March 2022, Check Details

Festive Bonanza: Government Slashed Import Taxes On Edible Oils Till March 2022, Check Details

Read More from Outlook

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan Khan had filed an application following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3.

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Outlook Web Desk / Eight people died in the October 3 violence and of them, four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

Kohli Vs Anderson: England Pacer Picks His Favourite Contest

Kohli Vs Anderson: England Pacer Picks His Favourite Contest

PTI / The Kohli versus Anderson rivalry is one of the biggest talking points whenever India lock horns with England.

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Outlook Business Team / This has put RIL in a difficult position with, corporate circles abuzz with whispers that Asia's richest businessman, Ambani was contemplating a hostile takeover of Zee entertainment group.

Advertisement