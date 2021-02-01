Union Budget 2021: Here’s How You Can Download Budget Document

The Finance Ministry has launched 'Union Budget Mobile App' on January 23, ensure hassle-free access to Budget documents by the Member Of Parliaments and the general public alike after they are presented in the Lok Sabha today.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) developed the mobile app. The app facilitates complete access to budget documents, including Finance Bill, Demand for Grants, and the Annual Financial Statement.

You can download the app from the Google Play Store on Android devices and from the Apple App Store on iOS devices – iPhone and iPad. One can also download it from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.Indiabudget.Gov.In).

Here’s how the app will be beneficial to users:

- The app will help the users to get complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution.

- Users can choose languages on the interface – English and Hindi.

- The user-friendly interface will allow the users to download, print, zoom in and out, and search details.

- The app will be available on both Android and iOS platforms.

- All the Budget documents will be accessible for users of the app after the completion of the Budget speech by the Finance Minister on February 1.

Significance:

For the first time since independence, the Union Budget 2021 is going to be completely paperless. In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, the budget papers will not be printed. The decision has been taken as nearly 100 people would be required to stay at the printing press for around a fortnight amid the pandemic fear. Both the houses of Parliament has given permission for the same to the Central Government.

Special features:

The app has a user-friendly interface with embedded features of downloading, printing, search, zoom in and out, bidirectional scrolling, table of contents and external links.

Documents available on the app:

The Union Budget Mobile App facilitates complete access to 14 budget documents, including Finance Bill, Demand for Grants, and the Annual Financial Statement itself.

Union Budget Mobile App is bilingual

The Union Budget Mobile App is bilingual. All documents will be available in Hindi and English.

When will be documenting be available:

The documents will be available right after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget 2021 in the Lok Sabha on February 1.

Compatibility:

The app will be compatible with Android Version 5.0 or above and iOS version 10 or above.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine