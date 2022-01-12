Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

TCS Q3 Profit Rises To Rs 9,769 Crore, Announces Buyback Worth Rs 18,000 Crore

TCS' revenue from operations rose 4.3 per cent sequentially to Rs 48,885 crore. Its revenue in constant currency terms advanced 15.4 per cent (Y-o-Y).

TCS Q3 Profit Rises To Rs 9,769 Crore, Announces Buyback Worth Rs 18,000 Crore

Trending

TCS Q3 Profit Rises To Rs 9,769 Crore, Announces Buyback Worth Rs 18,000 Crore
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T19:04:09+05:30
Abhishek Vasudev

Abhishek Vasudev

More stories from Abhishek Vasudev
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 7:04 pm

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest information technology company by market value, on Wednesday reported net profit of Rs 9,769 crore for quarter ended December 2021, marking a sequential increase of 1.5 per cent on the back of mid to high teen growth in all industrial verticals. The company's board also approved a share buyback proposal worth Rs 18,000 crore in which the company will buy back its shares at Rs 4,500 per share, marking a premium of 16.66 per cent to today's closing price.

TCS' revenue from operations rose 4.3 per cent sequentially to Rs 48,885 crore. Its revenue in constant currency terms advanced 15.4 per cent (Y-o-Y).

During the October-December period, TCS added ten new $100 million+ clients and 21 new $50 million+ clients. Its total $100 million+ plus clients stood at 58 and $50 million+ clients stood at 118.

The company added 28,238 employees in December quarter taking total workforce strength to 5,56,986. Its attrition rate stood at 15.3 per cent, lowest in the industry.

“Our continued growth momentum is a validation of our collaborative, inside-out approach to our customers’ business transformation needs. Customers love our engagement model, our end-to-end capability, and our can-do approach to problem solving. While mapping out their innovation and growth journeys, we are also helping them execute new-age operating model transformations to support those journeys,” said Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

TCS shares ended 1.5 per cent lower at Rs 3,857 ahead of earnings announcement.

Tags

Abhishek Vasudev Tata Consultancy Services Earning/Loss Per Share Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Textile, Apparel Exports Surge To $29.8 Billion During April-December Period

Textile, Apparel Exports Surge To $29.8 Billion During April-December Period

Rs 1 Million Worth '83' Movie Collectible NFTs Sold Within An Hour of Launch; Bitcoin Rises

Markets Near All-Time High; What Should You Do?

Give Tax Exemption To Work From Home Expenses, Suggests Deloitte

Companies Plan To Increase CSR Funding Towards Skilling, Education In 2022: Survey

Mercedes-Benz Expects Double-Digit Sales Growth In India In 2022

SIP Preferred Mode Of Investing in Equity MFs: Amfi

Retail Inflation Rises To 5.59% In December From 4.91% In November

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Advertisement

More from Business

Industrial Production Increases 1.4% In November

Industrial Production Increases 1.4% In November

Petcoke Import Surges 73% In December 2021

Petcoke Import Surges 73% In December 2021

General Government Fiscal Deficit Estimated At 10.4% in FY2022: ICRA

General Government Fiscal Deficit Estimated At 10.4% in FY2022: ICRA

Payments growing more than 50% yearly: Paytm Founder Vijay Sekhar Sharma

Payments growing more than 50% yearly: Paytm Founder Vijay Sekhar Sharma

Read More from Outlook

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / A grand alliance involving, Congress, TMC, NCP, MGP and GFP ahead of the Assembly elections could be in the offing. What could this mean for the BJP?

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Saina Nehwal Says Personal Coach Must For International Success

Saina Nehwal Says Personal Coach Must For International Success

Koushik Paul / Saina Nehwal had Pullela Gopichand and Vimal Kumar as personal coaches at different times. She now trains with her husband Parupalli Kashyap.

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Neeraj Thakur / After the conversion of AGR dues, the Centre will have 35.8 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea, while its ownership in Tata Teleservices will account for 9.2 per cent.

Advertisement