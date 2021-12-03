Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Enters Licensing Agreement With Biomodifying For Oncology Antibodies

Sun Pharma Advanced would now have the right to license Biomodifying's intellectual property, including all its patents and patent application along with antibodies, including that for cancer ailment.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Enters Licensing Agreement With Biomodifying For Oncology Antibodies

Trending

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Enters Licensing Agreement With Biomodifying For Oncology Antibodies
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T15:50:24+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 3:50 pm

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company announced on Friday that it has entered into a licensing agreement with cancer drug maker Biomodifying. As per the license agreement, Sun Pharma Advanced Research would acquire the right to license the biotech company's intellectual property, including all its patents and patent application along with antibodies developed for multiple purposes, including that of cancer ailment. 

Licensing agreement for intellectual property refers to an agreement under which the IP-owner retains ownership of their patent or trademark but gives another company permission to use the same for a specific period of time for a royalty or a payment.

The biotech cancer drug maker would be eligible for an up-front payment, milestone payments on pre-specified clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones and royalties derived from sales. Additionally, Sun Pharma Advanced Research would pay Biomodifying a percentage of payments acquired from sublicensing of the company's intellectual property. 

“This is an important milestone for SPARC. The licensing of antibodies from Biomodifying will assist us in our endeavour to transition SPARC into a company focussed on novel treatment modalities, including bi-specific antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates" said the CEO of Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Anil Raghavan. 

At the time of publishing, the company's stock was trading 2.56 per cent higher at Rs 254.85 on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock was 2.47 per cent up at Rs 255.00. 

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Sun Pharma Advanced Research was emerged from Sun Pharmaceuticals to become a dedicated company for research and drug discovery in 2007. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Oncology Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Dish TV To Convene Annual General Meeting On December 30

Dish TV To Convene Annual General Meeting On December 30

Sensex Loses More Than 764 Points Day After Two Omicron Cases Reported In India

Paytm's First ‘Buy’ Report After IPO Flop Predicts It Will Turn Profitable By 2026

Masayoshi Son Says He Believes In India's Future, Calls Softbank Country's Biggest Foreign Investor

The Good And Bad Of Omicron For Modi And Indian Economy In A Poll Season

Aether Industries Plans To File IPO. Check Issue Size, Recent Funding, More

Jet Airways Revival Plan: Airline Says In Advanced Talks With Boeing, Airbus For Buying Aircraft

Freight Movement Declines In Nov Due To Slower Industrial Activity: CRISIL Report

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

White December

White December

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Advertisement

More from Business

Indian Energy Exchange Shares Hit 10% Upper Circuit Today. Should You Buy?

Indian Energy Exchange Shares Hit 10% Upper Circuit Today. Should You Buy?

Data Protection Bill: Tech Firms May Go To Court If JPC’s Suggestions Accepted

Data Protection Bill: Tech Firms May Go To Court If JPC’s Suggestions Accepted

Infosys, NTPC, HDFC Share Gain As Sensex Rises Over 260 Points In Early Trade

Infosys, NTPC, HDFC Share Gain As Sensex Rises Over 260 Points In Early Trade

Government Of India May Recognise Crypto As Asset, Bitcoin Falls

Government Of India May Recognise Crypto As Asset, Bitcoin Falls

Read More from Outlook

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Prateek Sur, Samarth Goyal / Young, brash and little-known artistes are using hip-hop as an outlet to speak up and speak out.

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

Ashwani Sharma / Umang Foundation in Himachal Pradesh has helped many blind and visually impaired persons achieve their dreams by giving them access to higher education.

Mumbai Test, Day 1: Agarwal Century Revives India

Mumbai Test, Day 1: Agarwal Century Revives India

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 1 highlights and cricket scores of second India vs New Zealand Test. India reached 221/4 at the close of play.

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Naseer A Ganai / Crowds at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's recent rallies show that he will be a key player in elections in Jammu and Kashmir, when they happen.

Advertisement