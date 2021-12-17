Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Stocks To Watch Today: RateGain, Coal India, Yes Bank Could Provide Profit

Nifty 50 nudged 27 points up and closed at 17,248 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 113 points and closed at 57,901 levels. The current pattern signals a continuation of range-bound action in the market.

Stocks To Watch Today: RateGain, Coal India, Yes Bank Could Provide Profit

Stocks To Watch Today: RateGain, Coal India, Yes Bank Could Provide Profit
2021-12-17T08:23:00+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 8:23 am

The Indian stock market shifted into a consolidation on Thursday and closed the day with minor gains after showing weakness on Wednesday.

Nifty 50 nudged 27 points up and closed at 17,248 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 113 points and closed at 57,901 levels. According to stock market experts, the current pattern signals a continuation of range-bound action in the market.

Here are the list of stocks that investors should watch for today’s trading session, according to a report published in Moneycontrol and The Economic Times.

Websol Energy System: India Max Investment Fund sold 3,45,835 equity shares in the company at Rs 97.89 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

RateGain Travel Technologies: The company will make its Dalal Street Debut on Friday. The company sold its shares in the range of Rs 405-425 between 7-9 December to raise Rs 1,335.74 crore via IPO.

Sambhaav Media: The company commenced FM Radio Broadcast at Leh (in the union territory of Ladakh) on December 16.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: RSVP by Nykaa Fashion collaborated with Nikhil Thampi for new-age western-wear designers to launch- Nikhil Thampi for RSVP.

Britannia Industries: The leading food company has revamped its largest selling biscuit brand Good Day and as part of that, revealed its new identity.

Coal India: The state-owned miner said it has drawn up plans to boost coal stock at thermal power plants to over 45 million tonnes (MT) from its own sources by the end of the ongoing fiscal.

Engineers India: The company inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) for joint development of technology for large scale cultivation of algae and extraction of value-added products.

Tata Motors: The homegrown auto major said its bus brand Starbus has crossed the 1 lakh units cumulative sales milestone.

Yes Bank: The bank plans to raise funds through various instruments, including equity and bonds, and it will seek shareholders' approval in a meeting of the board of directors next week.

Persistent Systems: ATOSS, a Germany-based software provider for workforce management, has selected Persistent to transform its customer relationship management with the help of salesforce integrations.

Zydus Wellness: The pharmaceutical firm said its antimalarial compound ‘ZY19489', which is currently under development with Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), has received 'orphan drug designation' from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Union Bank of India: Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired 2.01 percent stake in the bank via open market transactions, increasing shareholding to 5.16 percent from 3.15 percent earlier.

