Buzzing Stocks: These 12 Stocks Can Deliver Profit In Today’s Trading Session

Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Nifty 50 surged 156 points and closed at 16,770 levels whereas BSE Sensex appreciated 497 points and closed at 56,319 levels. The current market pattern displays a weak upside bounce in the market.

2021-12-22T11:51:52+05:30
Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 11:51 am

The Indian stock market witnessed a reasonable upside bounce on Tuesday after showing a sharp weakness in the last couple of sessions.

Nifty 50 surged 156 points and closed at 16,770 levels whereas BSE Sensex appreciated 497 points and closed at 56,319 levels. According to stock market experts, the current market pattern displays a weak upside bounce in the market.

Here are the list of stocks that investors should watch for today’s trading session, according to a report published in Moneycontrol and The Economic Times.

Metro Brands: The company will make its debut on the bourses on December 22. The final issue price is Rs 500 per share.

ITC: The multi-business conglomerate has raised its holding to 27.34 per cent in Delectable Technologies, a company that operates the Azgo app and vending machines selling snacks and other fast-moving consumer goods.

JSW Energy: The wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Energy  (Barmer) Ltd, has completed buy back of 100 crore equity shares for Rs 1,000 crore, the company said on Tuesday.

Filatex India: Nirmal Kumar Bathwal acquired 18,96,948 equity shares in the company at Rs 84.76 per share, however, investor Penguin Trading & Agencies sold 28,81,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 81.3 per share on the NSE.

Manappuram Finance: The NBFC said it plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing bonds.

India Cements: Dalal Street veteran Radhakishan S Damani and others acquired 2.03 per cent stake in the company via open market transaction, increasing shareholding to 22.76 percent from 20.73 per cent.

Lancer Container Lines: Aviator Global Investment Fund bought 1.75 lakh shares in the company at Rs 205 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

CSB Bank: The private sector lender said it has been empanelled as an 'agency bank' by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to undertake the general banking business of central and state governments.

Dish TV: The markets regulator Sebi has disposed of a case of alleged insider trading against Dish TV India's corporate promoter Direct Media Distribution Ventures.

Visagar Polytex: The company on December 24, will consider the proposal for raising funds by issue of equity shares to the existing shareholders through Rights Issue.

M K Exim (India): The company approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of two equity shares of Rs 10 each for every one equity share of Rs 10 each held by the shareholders.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund: The recently listed AMC has collected over Rs 2,200 crore from over 1.18 lakh applications for its business cycle fund, which is an open-ended equity scheme following a business cycle-based investing theme.

