Stocks To Buy Today: Tata Steel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NHPC, And More

Friday, Nov 12, 2021
NSE Nifty dipped 143 points and closed at 17,873 levels whereas BSE Sensex slipped 433 points and closed at 59,919 levels on Thursday.

2021-11-12T08:25:27+05:30
Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 8:25 am

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty show a positive opening for the index in India with a 62 points gain.

The market fell sharply on Thursday amid broad-based selling pressure, tracking weak Asian markets. NSE Nifty dipped 143 points and closed at 17,873 levels whereas BSE Sensex slipped 433 points and closed at 59,919 levels.

Here are stocks that investors should watch out for today, as per Moneycontrol.

Patel Integrated Logistics: Promoter entity PATEL Holdings sold 5,94,832 equity shares in the company at Rs 2.75 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Tata Steel: The company recorded a sharply higher profit at Rs 12,547.7 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 1,665.1 crore in Q2FY21, revenue shot up to Rs 60,282.8 crore from Rs 38,939.9 crore YoY.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 286.3 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 323.2 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 2,232.8 crore from Rs 2,533.7 crore YoY. The board approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 97.88 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 73.92 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 593.01 crore from Rs 443.56 crore YoY.

Heranba Industries: The company reported higher profit at Rs 45.6 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 37.7 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 353.4 crore from Rs 349.18 crore YoY.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company reported a higher profit at Rs 270.2 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 94 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 1,978.8 crore from Rs 1,722.7 crore YoY.

Jayaswal Neco Industries: The company recorded profit at Rs 112.84 crore in Q2FY22 against a loss of Rs 195.21 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,596.84 crore from Rs 905.82 crore YoY.

NHPC: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 1,386.81 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 1,300.4 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 2,940.63 crore from Rs 2,899.56 crore YoY.

Outlook Business Team Tata Steel Indiabulls Housing Finance Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Business
