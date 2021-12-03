Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Stocks To Buy Today: DCB Bank, Tata Power, ABB India, More Can Give Good Profit

NSE nifty shot up 234 points and closed at 17,401 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 776 points and closed at 58,461 levels. Markets experts say the current trends displays the strength of bulls in a down trend.

2021-12-03T08:31:12+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 8:31 am

The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp follow-through upside move on Thursday session after showing a sustainable upside bounce on Wednesday

NSE nifty shot up 234 points and closed at 17,401 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 776 points and closed at 58,461 levels. According to stock market experts, the current market pattern displays the strength of bulls in a down trend.

Here are stocks that investors should watch for today’s trading session, as per the Moneycontrol report.

DCB Bank: The bank revised its Base Rate to 10.50 per cent per annum from the earlier Base Rate of 10.64 per cent per annum. The revised rates will be applicable with effect from December 6, 2021.

Karda Constructions: Societe Generale acquired 36 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 16.65 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Maruti Suzuki India: The company announced on Thursday that it will increase prices in January 2022 due to an increase in various input costs. The company said that the price hike shall vary for different models.

ABB India: The company has completed the sale of Dodge Business for Rs 44.58 crore.

Aarti Industries: HDFC Asset Management Company sold 1,74,221 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on November 30, reducing shareholding to 3.04 per cent from 3.09 per cent earlier.

Tata Power: Tata Power has collaborated with amã Stays & Trails, India’s first branded homestay portfolio by Indian Hotels Company Ltd, to set up EV charging stations at over 30 of its villas and heritage bungalows across 11 destinations.

Unichem Laboratories: The company received ANDA approval for its Aripiprazole Tablets USP from USFDA.

Prataap Snacks: SBI Funds Management sold 9,948 equity shares in the company via an open market transaction on December 1, reducing shareholding to 3.39 per cent from 3.43 per cent earlier.

Jet Airways: The airline is in talks with planemakers Boeing Co and Airbus SE for an order worth $12 billion, BloombergQuint reported on Thursday, citing Bloomberg News. The airline's new owners, UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and UK investment firm Kalrock Capital, told Bloomberg News that Jet could buy at least 100 narrowbody aircraft, BloombergQuint said on Twitter.

Jubilant Ingrevia: The company approved the buyback of 1,000, 7.90 per cent secured-rated, listed redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 100 crore.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) has recently inked an agreement with Adani Capital Private Ltd (Adani Capital), the NBFC arm of Adani Group, for co-lending to farmers for the purchase of tractor and farm implements. 

