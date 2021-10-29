Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Shaktikanta Das Given 3-Year Extension As RBI Governor

Shaktikanta Das was appointed the RBI's 25th governor on December 11, 2018, initially for a period of three years.

Shaktikanta Das Given 3-Year Extension As RBI Governor

Trending

Shaktikanta Das Given 3-Year Extension As RBI Governor
outlookindia.com
2021-10-29T10:21:55+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 10:21 am

The government has extended the term of Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das by another three years upto December 2024, according to an official order.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Reserve Bank of India Governor for a period of three years beyond December 12, 2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," an official statement stated.

The decision was taken by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With the second term of three years, Das will head the RBI till December, 2024.

Das was appointed the RBI's 25th governor on December 11, 2018, initially for a period of three years.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

He has vast experience in various areas of governance and has held important positions in the Central and State Governments in the areas of Finance, Taxation, Industries, Infrastructure, etc. He is a postgraduate from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University.

During his long tenure in the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, he was directly associated with the preparation of as many as 8 Union Budgets. Das has also served as India’s Alternate Governor in the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), New Development Bank (NDB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). He has represented India in international fora like the IMF, G20, BRICS, SAARC, etc.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Shaktikanta Das RBI Governor Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Know Why Rupee Rises 15 Paise Against US Dollar Despite Sensex Falls Over 700 Points Today

Know Why Rupee Rises 15 Paise Against US Dollar Despite Sensex Falls Over 700 Points Today

EXCLUSIVE: Meaty Licious Ventures Into Veg Zone: To soon Launch Plant-Protein Based Ready-To-Eat Range, Open Offline Stores

Sensex Plunges Over 700 Points. HDFC Top Loser, Followed By Induslnd Bank, Kotak Bank, More

Ahead Of IPO, Fino Payments Bank Raises Rs 539 Crore. Should You Subscribe? Check What Analysts Are Saying

Sebi Guidelines: Know The Details Of Two-Tiered Benchmarking For MFs

Yellow Metal Faces Challenge In Land Of Golden Sparrow

TVS Motors, Adani Ports, And More. These Stocks Have Got The Buy Call For Today. Check The Details

Stocks You Shouldn’t Miss Today: AU Small Finance Bank, NDTV, RBL Bank, More

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: David Warner Back In Form As Australia Rout Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: David Warner Back In Form As Australia Rout Sri Lanka

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

Advertisement

More from Business

Nykaa IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1. Here's What Analysts Have To Say

Nykaa IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1. Here's What Analysts Have To Say

Coal Supply To Thermal Plants Has Increased: Coal Ministry

Coal Supply To Thermal Plants Has Increased: Coal Ministry

Why Vinod Rai’s Apology To Sanjay Nirupam Is A Let Down For Reputation Of CAG

Why Vinod Rai’s Apology To Sanjay Nirupam Is A Let Down For Reputation Of CAG

Rupee Rose 11 Paise To Close At 74.92 Against Dollar Despite Massive Sell-Offs. Here's Why

Rupee Rose 11 Paise To Close At 74.92 Against Dollar Despite Massive Sell-Offs. Here's Why

Read More from Outlook

Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Lies Brought the Congress Down: Sanjay Nirupam

Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Lies Brought the Congress Down: Sanjay Nirupam

Preetha Nair / Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam calls the 2G spectrum case a politically-motivated move and holds it accountable for the current situation of the Congress party.

UP: 14-Day Judicial Custody For Kashmiri Students Booked For Sedition After Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans

UP: 14-Day Judicial Custody For Kashmiri Students Booked For Sedition After Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans

Outlook Web Desk / According to police, the FIR was initially registered under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505 (creating or publishing content to promote enmity).

Rashid Khan Tells Fans To Remain 'Cool And Calm' Ahead Of AFG-PAK Clash

Rashid Khan Tells Fans To Remain 'Cool And Calm' Ahead Of AFG-PAK Clash

PTI / Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan recalled a 2019 World Cup incident when his team's fans clashed with Pakistani counterparts at Headingly.

Facebook's Name Changed To Meta, Why? How?

Facebook's Name Changed To Meta, Why? How?

Associated Press / Facebook Name Change: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger will stay, corporate structure won't change but shares will start trading under the ticker 'MVRS' from 1st November.

Advertisement