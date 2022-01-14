Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Sensex Drops Over 400 Points, Nifty Below 18,150 Dragged IT, Banking Shares

The Sensex fell as much as 478 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 18,120.

2022-01-14T09:31:53+05:30
Abhishek Vasudev

Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 9:31 am

The Indian equity benchmarks staged a gap down opening on Friday dragged by weakness in banking and information technology shares amid weak cues from global markets. The Sensex fell as much as 478 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 18,120. Meanwhile, other Asian markets were also trading lower with Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.68 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.6 per cent.

As of 9:27 am, the Sensex was down 328 points at 60,907 and Nifty 50 index fell 78 points to 18,180.

Overnight, nervous global stock markets tumbled on Thursday as the dollar wilted, after a drumbeat of hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials made clear that US interest rates could rise as soon as March, putting an end to ultra-easy monetary conditions.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard became the latest and most senior US central banker to signal that rates will rise in March to fight inflation, saying that the Fed "has projected several rate hikes over the course of the year".

After spending much of the day nursing modest declines, US stocks deepened losses toward the end of the session. The S&P 500 lost 1.4 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5 per cent, news agency Reuters reported.

