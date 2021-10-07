Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
Rupee Rises 22 Paise To 74.76 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.77 against the dollar, then inched higher to 74.76 registering a rise of 22 paise over its previous close.

2021-10-07T11:42:24+05:30
Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 11:42 am

The Indian rupee appreciated 22 paise to 74.76 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.77 against the dollar, then inched higher to 74.76 registering a rise of 22 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee suffered its biggest single-day drop in six months, losing 54 paise against the US dollar to end at 74.98.

The decision of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would be announced on Friday by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

(With inputs from PTI)

