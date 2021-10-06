Telecom operator Reliance Jio's users have been reporting a network outage since about 10 A.M. on Wednesday. The operator has not communicated a possible reason for the outage at the time of publish.

The development is days after Facebook along with its subsidiaries, Instagram and WhatsApp experienced an over six-hour outage which began on Monday night. Facebook stated in a blog post that configuration changes on the backbone routers caused the outage.

Network and application observer, downdetector.com too stated that it had seen a spike in the number of issues reported among Jio users.