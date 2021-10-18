Advertisement
Monday, Oct 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

RBI Fines Standard Chartered Rs 1.95 Crore, SBI Rs 1 Crore For Not Complying With Cyber Security Regulations

"This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the apex banker stated.

RBI Fines Standard Chartered Rs 1.95 Crore, SBI Rs 1 Crore For Not Complying With Cyber Security Regulations

Trending

RBI Fines Standard Chartered Rs 1.95 Crore, SBI Rs 1 Crore For Not Complying With Cyber Security Regulations
outlookindia.com
2021-10-18T21:13:06+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 18 Oct 2021, Updated: 18 Oct 2021 9:13 pm

Reserve Bank of India imposed a fine of Rs 1.95 crore on Standard Chartered Bank for being non-compliant to the apex banker's directions concerning cyber security, credit card and electronic banking operations. Separately, the State Bank of India (SBI) was fined Rs 1 crore for not complying with the directions laid down under 'Reserve Bank of India (Frauds classification and reporting by commercial banks and select FIs) directions 2016’.

For the fine on SBI, the apex banker stated, "A scrutiny was carried out by the RBI in a customer account maintained with the bank and the examination of the scrutiny report and all related correspondence pertaining to the same, revealed, inter alia, non-compliance with the aforesaid directions to the extent of delay in reporting of fraud in the said account to RBI."

In its order for Standard Chartered, the banking regulator stated, "This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers."

It cited four broad reasons which led to the stipulation of a fine for non-compliance on the private bank. They include, failure to conduct shadow reversal in case of unauthorised electronic transactions, not reporting cyber security incidents within the prescribed time limit, authorising the direct sales agents (outsourced third party) to conduct KYC verifications and failure to ensure integrity and quality of data submitted in CRILC.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Cyber Security-Hacking etc SBI State Bank of India Standard Chartered Bank Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Monte Dobson Appointed As New ExxonMobil India CEO

Monte Dobson Appointed As New ExxonMobil India CEO

More Than Rs 800 Cr Received In Dividend Tranches From CPSEs: DIPAM Secretary

Rupee Slips 9 Paise At 73.75 Against Dollar After Dussehra Break

Fitch Says SEBI's Recent Changes Would Make RPTs More Transparent And Ease Delisting Process

UltraTech Registers 14.4 Per Cent Rise In Revenues As Infra Activity Picks Up

PNB Housing Finance Shares Fall 5 Per Cent, Hit Lower Circuit

IPO Update: Nykaa, Adani Wilmar, Star Health, 3 Others Get Sebi Approval, Check Details

Tata Motors Launches Sub-Compact SUV ‘Punch’ At Starting Price Of Rs 5.49 Lakh

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 1: Oman Beat Papua New Guinea In Opener

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 1: Oman Beat Papua New Guinea In Opener

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Advertisement

More from Business

China's Economic Growth Weakens Amid Construction Slowdown

China's Economic Growth Weakens Amid Construction Slowdown

Avenue Supermarts Shares Jump Nearly 11 Per Cent As Q2 Profit Increased Two-Fold. Should Investors Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Avenue Supermarts Shares Jump Nearly 11 Per Cent As Q2 Profit Increased Two-Fold. Should Investors Buy, Sell Or Hold?

HDFC Bank Shares Zoom After Q2 Results, Check What Brokerage Houses Are Saying

HDFC Bank Shares Zoom After Q2 Results, Check What Brokerage Houses Are Saying

Sensex Rallies Over 500 Points To Hit New Peak, Nifty Tops 18,500

Sensex Rallies Over 500 Points To Hit New Peak, Nifty Tops 18,500

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Civilian Killings: Panicky Migrant Workers Start Leaving Valley

Kashmir Civilian Killings: Panicky Migrant Workers Start Leaving Valley

Naseer A Ganai / Some workers shifted to safer localities after militants kill two more labourers from Bihar.

‘Rail Roko’ Hits Railway Operations in Punjab And Haryana

‘Rail Roko’ Hits Railway Operations in Punjab And Haryana

Harish Manav / Protest called by SKM demanding removal of Union MoS (home) Ajay Mishra goes on peacefully, commuters affected.

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2021, Live: Bairstow, Ali Take England To 188/5

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2021, Live: Bairstow, Ali Take England To 188/5

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs England T20 World Cup warm-up match in Dubai. Several English players played in the recently concluded IPL in UAE.

Former US Secretary Of State Colin Powell Dies Due To Covid-19 Complications

Former US Secretary Of State Colin Powell Dies Due To Covid-19 Complications

Associated Press / Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace, succumbed to Covid-19 complications at the age of 84, his family said.

Advertisement