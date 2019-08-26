﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  RBI Approves Rs 1.76 Lakh Cr Transfer Of Surplus Reserves To Government

RBI Approves Rs 1.76 Lakh Cr Transfer Of Surplus Reserves To Government

This follows the RBI board accepting the recommendation of a high-level panel headed by its former Governor Bimal Jalan on transfer of excess reserves to the government.

PTI 26 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
RBI Approves Rs 1.76 Lakh Cr Transfer Of Surplus Reserves To Government
File Photo
RBI Approves Rs 1.76 Lakh Cr Transfer Of Surplus Reserves To Government
outlookindia.com
2019-08-26T20:35:50+0530

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday decided to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore in dividend and surplus reserve to the government.

This follows the RBI board accepting the recommendation of a high-level panel headed by its former Governor Bimal Jalan on transfer of excess reserves to the government.

The board of central bank decided to transfer a sum of Rs 1,76,051 crore to the Government of India comprising Rs 1,23,414 crore of surplus for the year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified as per the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF), the RBI said in a statement.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Bimal Jalan RBI RBI Governor Business
Next Story : G7 Summit: India To Import More From US; Commerce Ministers To Hold Talks Over Trade Issues
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters