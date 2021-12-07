Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

RateGain IPO Subscribed 34% On Day 1. Should You Buy? Know Brokerage Houses View

Investors had bid for 59.19 lakh equity shares against an IPO size of 1.73 crore units. The portion reserved for retail investors had been subscribed 1.87 times.

RateGain IPO Subscribed 34% On Day 1. Should You Buy? Know Brokerage Houses View

Trending

RateGain IPO Subscribed 34% On Day 1. Should You Buy? Know Brokerage Houses View
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T15:41:56+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 3:41 pm

The initial public offering (IPO) of RateGain Travel Technologies was subscribed 34 per cent onTuesday, the first day of bidding.

Investors had bid for 59.19 lakh equity shares against an IPO size of 1.73 crore units. The portion reserved for retail investors had been subscribed 1.87 times and that of employees saw a 7 percent subscription, according to a report published in Moneycontrol.

The travel and hospitality technology services provider's IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to 375 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.26 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

The offer size was reduced to 1.73 crore equity shares from 3.18 crore after the company mopped up Rs 598.83 crore from anchor investors, the report added.

Non-institutional investors have bought 1 per cent shares, so far, against their reserved portion, while qualified institutional buyers were yet to put in bids for the offer.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Meanwhile, according to market observers, RateGain shares commanded a premium of Rs 55 in the grey market today. The company plans to list its shares on 17 December 17 on the leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE, reported Mint.

Here is what analysts are saying about RateGain’s first day of IPO, as per Moneyntrol and Mint.

KR Choksey Research

Given the price band of Rs 405-425, the issue is priced at price/sales multiple of 17.3x and 18.1x of its FY21 sales, respectively, that we believe is reasonable, keeping in mind the unique nature of its business and almost nil competition in the Indian market. The company has maintained a focus on capital efficiency and has grown conservatively by operating with low debt to remain in a good position during the COVID-19 crisis.

Marwadi Shares and Finance

Considering FY22 annualised EBITDA of Rs 10.89 crore on a post-issue basis, the company is going to list at EV/EBITDA of 421.34 with a market cap of Rs 4,536.7 crore.

There are no listed companies in India whose business is comparable with that of the company’s business. Giving an avoid rating on the IPO as valuation is expensive on an absolute basis, according to a report published in The Economic Times.

Reliance Securities

RateGain’s profitability has not been encouraging over the years, due to the acquisition of lossmaking entities and higher depreciation (impairment of goodwill). The company continues to record lower EBITDA margin and net loss. However, adjusted EBITDA is in double-digit. RateGain is looking at >20 per cent EBITDA margin in the coming years led by product penetrations, cross-sell and innovative launches of new products

Tags

Outlook Business Team RateGain Travel Technologies RateGain Travel Technologies IPO IPO Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

MedPlus Health IPO To Open On Dec 13, Price Band Set At Rs 780-796 Per Share

MedPlus Health IPO To Open On Dec 13, Price Band Set At Rs 780-796 Per Share

RateGain Travel IPO Opens Today. Price Fixed At Rs 405-425/Share. Should You Buy?

Tanla Platforms Share Hit 5% Upper Circuit Today. Know The Key Reason

Bitcoin Price Crosses $50,000, Meme Coins Recover

Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Maruti, SBI Share Gain As Sensex Jumps Over 400 Points

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Metro Brands Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 485-500/Share

Omicron Threat: Must Know Steps Before You Buy Child Insurance Policy

GHCL To Divest Home Textiles Biz To Indo Count Industries For Rs 596 Crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Buzzing Stocks: Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, HCL, More Could Give Profit

Buzzing Stocks: Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, HCL, More Could Give Profit

Omicron Scare: How To Get Travel Insurance With Covid Cover?

Omicron Scare: How To Get Travel Insurance With Covid Cover?

Indian-Origin CEO Fires More Than 900 Employees Over Zoom Call In US

Indian-Origin CEO Fires More Than 900 Employees Over Zoom Call In US

Bitcoin, Ethereum prices continue to fall, Meme Coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Also In The Red

Bitcoin, Ethereum prices continue to fall, Meme Coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Also In The Red

Read More from Outlook

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Naseer A Ganai / Has the AFSPA become an ideological Act, a tool to revise Kashmir history? Many analysts believe so.

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Koushik Paul / The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

How Nagaland Incident Flared Up And Why There Is A Call To Repeal AFSPA?

How Nagaland Incident Flared Up And Why There Is A Call To Repeal AFSPA?

Outlook Web Desk / The Nagaland incident has highlighted several flaws in the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). What went wrong? We explain.

Advertisement