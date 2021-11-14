Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Punjab Sees Biggest Reduction In Petrol Price, Ladakh On Diesel

Poll-bound Punjab has seen the most cut in petrol price of Rs 16.02 a litre, followed by UT of Ladakh with Rs 13.43 a litre and Karnataka (Rs 13.35).

Punjab Sees Biggest Reduction In Petrol Price, Ladakh On Diesel

Trending

Punjab Sees Biggest Reduction In Petrol Price, Ladakh On Diesel
outlookindia.com
2021-11-14T14:27:13+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 14 Nov 2021, Updated: 14 Nov 2021 2:27 pm

Congress-ruled Punjab has seen the biggest reduction in the price of petrol in the country after it cut local sales tax or VAT the most while the Union Territory of Ladakh witnessed the largest reduction in diesel rates for the same reason.

Post the Union government's decision of reducing excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre, 25 states and UTs have cut VAT to give further reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail prices.

Petrol price has been further reduced by as much as Rs 16.02 per litre and diesel by Rs 19.61 a litre as a result of the combined impact of the excise duty and VAT cut, according to price charts available from state-owned fuel retailers.

Poll-bound Punjab has seen the most cut in petrol price of Rs 16.02 a litre, followed by UT of Ladakh with Rs 13.43 a litre and Karnataka (Rs 13.35).

The VAT reduction in Punjab is Rs 11.27 per litre on petrol while in Uttar Pradesh, which will go to polls early next year to elect a new government in the state, the reduction is Rs 6.96. Gujarat has seen Rs 6.82 a litre reduction in VAT while Odisha has cut the sales tax by Rs 4.55 and by Rs 3.21 in Bihar.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Diesel has seen the most reduction in Ladakh where rates have come down by Rs 9.52 per litre because of a cut in VAT on top of Rs 10 a litre fall in excise duty. Karnataka has cut VAT by Rs 9.30, followed by Rs 9.02 reduction in Puducherry.

Punjab has cut Value-Added Tax (VAT) on diesel by Rs 6.77 a litre while Uttar Pradesh has cut the tax by the second-lowest level of Rs 2.04.

Uttarakhand has cut VAT on diesel by Rs 2.04 a litre and Haryana by Rs 2.04. Bihar has reduced VAT by Rs 3.91 and Odisha by Rs 5.69. Madhya Pradesh cut tax on diesel by Rs 6.96 a litre.

The states/UTs that extended additional VAT benefits are Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagr Haveli, Chandigarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman & Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

States that have so far not lowered VAT include Congress and its allies ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. AAP-ruled Delhi, TMC-governed West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh have also not cut VAT.

Since states charge local sales tax or VAT not just on the base price but also on the excise duty levied by the Centre, the total incidence of price reduction was higher than Rs 5 a litre cut in excise duty on petrol and Rs 10 per litre cut in diesel. The reduction was larger in states with higher VAT.

In Delhi, the reduction in petrol price was Rs 6.07 per litre, and that on diesel was Rs 11.75, according to the price chart. Petrol costs Rs 103.97 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre.

There have been no changes in retail selling price since the excise duty cut was implemented on November 4.

After duty changes, the costliest petrol is sold in Rajasthan at Rs 111.10 per litre (Jaipur), followed by Mumbai (Rs 109.98) and Andhra Pradesh (Rs 109.05). The fuel is below Rs 100-a-litre-mark in most BJP-ruled states barring Karnataka (Rs 100.58), Bihar (Rs 105.90), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 107.23) and Ladakh (Rs 102.99).

Diesel is costliest in Rajasthan at Rs 95.71 a litre, followed by Andhra Pradesh (Rs 95.18) and Telangana (Rs 94.62).

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Punjab Petrol Prices Petrol Petrol Price Cut Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

COP 26 Establishes India As The Leader On Climate Change Talks, While The Richer Nations Remained Non-Committal As Ever

COP 26 Establishes India As The Leader On Climate Change Talks, While The Richer Nations Remained Non-Committal As Ever

Buy Or Sell? How Global Fund Managers’ Extreme Views On Indian Equities Are Confusing Investors

Upcoming IPOs This Week: Tarsons Products, Go Fashion. Check Details

Aster DM Healthcare Plans Rs 900 Crore Capex Over Next 3 Years To Expand In India

PM Modi Chairs Meet On Cryptocurrency, Concerns Raised Over Money Laundering, Terror Financing Risks

Market Preview This Week: Global Trends To Guide Stocks Movement, Say Analysts

Q2 Results: Ujjivan Financial Services Posts Net Loss At Rs 68 Crore, Fino Payments Bank reports 74p% Jump In Profit

Nations Strike Climate Deal With Coal Compromise

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

Children's Day 2021 Special: Cricketers, Superstars, Boys And Girls!

Children's Day 2021 Special: Cricketers, Superstars, Boys And Girls!

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Battle Lines Drawn In Dubai

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Battle Lines Drawn In Dubai

Children’s Day: Check Out The Artwork By Outlook’s In-House Young Talent

Children’s Day: Check Out The Artwork By Outlook’s In-House Young Talent

Advertisement

More from Business

Moderating Behaviour On Virtual Platform Can Be Impossible: Incoming Metaverse CTO

Moderating Behaviour On Virtual Platform Can Be Impossible: Incoming Metaverse CTO

Why Zerodha Won’t Go For An IPO

Why Zerodha Won’t Go For An IPO

New Bidding Rules For Govt Projects, But Will They Improve Execution?

New Bidding Rules For Govt Projects, But Will They Improve Execution?

Paytm IPO made 350 employees millionaires

Paytm IPO made 350 employees millionaires

Read More from Outlook

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

Outlook Team / Children’s Day is a day of good cheer! We received such an overwhelming response to our call for entries. We have showcased some of the paintings from young artists all over India.

How Demonetization Left Kashmir Untouched

How Demonetization Left Kashmir Untouched

Naseer Ganai / Many of us thought land prices in J&K will go down. But seven years down the line land prices are going up and up and people are unable to afford to buy land.

Happy Children's Day! Meet Kids Of India Cricketers

Happy Children's Day! Meet Kids Of India Cricketers

Priya Nagi / On this joyous occasion of Children's Day, we have compiled a list of cricketer's and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises owner's children.

Actor Sonu Sood's Sister Malvika To Contest Punjab Assembly Elections, Party Name Yet To Be Disclosed

Actor Sonu Sood's Sister Malvika To Contest Punjab Assembly Elections, Party Name Yet To Be Disclosed

Harish Manav / Malvika Sood recently met with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, and she is open to meeting other political leaders too.

Advertisement