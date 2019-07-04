PM Modi Says Economic Survey Outlines Vision To Achieve $5 Trillion Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Economic Survey 2018-19 outlines the government's vision to achieve a five-trillion economy.

The survey was tabled in the parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The survey projected the country's GDP growth for 2019-20 at 7 per cent, up from a five-year low of 6.8 per cent, on the back of an anticipated pickup in investment and consumption.

According to the Economic Survey 2018-19, India continues to remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world in 2018-19, despite a slight moderation in its gross domestic product (GDP) growth from 7.2 per cent in 2017-18 to 6.8 per cent in 2018-19.

"The #EconomicSurvey2019 outlines a vision to achieve a $5 Trillion economy. It also depicts the gains from advancement in the social sector, adoption of technology and energy security."- PM Modi tweeted along with a link redirecting to the economic survey.

The Modi-led government will be presenting the first budget on Friday after coming back to power.

(With inputs from PTI)