Paytm Removed From Play Store After Google Says 'Don't Allow Gambling Apps'

Paytm app has suddenly disappeared from the Google Play Store. While Google has cited violations of its policy as a reason, other apps owned by One97 Communications Ltd, like Paytm For Business, Paytm Mall and Paytm Money are visible in the Play Store.

Paytm will not be available for download now but there will be no impact on existing users of the app.

"The app was blocked for violation of play policies - a clarification of our policy was released earlier today ahead of the IPL tournament," Google said in an e-mailed response on Friday.

Google also said that only the app availability on Play Store is impacted and there is no impact on users.

In a tweet, Paytm said Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates.

"It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal," it added.

Google removed Paytm from the Play Store hours after the search engine said on Friday that it does not allow apps facilitating sports betting and will remove such apps from the Play Store.

There is often a surge in launch of such apps before major sporting tournaments like the IPL. The latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

"We don't allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies," Google said in a blog post.

Google did not specify if any apps have been removed for non-compliance on these grounds.

Further, Google said that when an app violates these policies, it notifies the developer of the violation and removes the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance.

"And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently," the blog posted by Android Security and Privacy Vice President Product Suzanne Frey said.

(With PTI Inputs)

