Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business On-Ground GST Council meet after 20 months. Here's What You Should Look Out For

On-Ground GST Council meet after 20 months. Here's What You Should Look Out For

The 45th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting is set to convene physically after a long time in Lucknow on September 17

On-Ground GST Council meet after 20 months. Here's What You Should Look Out For
Picture Courtesy: gstcouncil.gov.in

Trending

On-Ground GST Council meet after 20 months. Here's What You Should Look Out For
outlookindia.com
2021-09-16T11:59:05+05:30
Kamalika Ghosh

Kamalika Ghosh

More stories from Kamalika Ghosh
View All

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 11:59 am

The GST Council would have an on-ground meeting for the first time in 20 months. The last such meeting was held on December 18, 2019, before the lockdowns were enforced due to Covid-19.

 

With fuel prices soaring, all eyes are set on whether the government brings diesal, petroleum, and petroleum products under the ambit of the indirect tax. However, bringing fuel under one-tax would require both the central and state governments to make huge adjustments on taxing these products. The Centre and opposition-ruled states were involved in a bitter face-off through the whole of last year over compensation to states due to loss of revenue from subsuming of taxes.

 

GST is viewed as the only solution to near-record high petrol and diesel prices in the country. GST would end the cascading effect of tax on tax (state VAT being levied not just on the cost of production but also on the excise duty charged by the Centre on such output).

 

In June, the Kerala High Court, based on a writ petition, had asked the Council to decide on bringing petrol and diesel within the GST ambit.

 

While a decision to bring fuel products under GST immediately, seems unlikely, but it's widely expected that the Council would begin a discussion on the same in tomorrow's meeting. Bringing it under one tax would provide uniformity, but it would result in loss of revenue for states and cesses for the Centre.

 

When GST was introduced on July 1, 2017, amalgamating over a dozen central and state levies, five commodities – crude oil, natural gas, petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) – were kept out of its purview given the revenue dependence of the central and state governments on this sector.

 

This meant that the central government continued to levy excise duty on them while state governments charged value-added tax (VAT). These taxes, with excise duty, in particular, have been raised periodically.

 

Taxes levied on petroleum products makes up a substantial part revenues of both the Centre and states. States collected Rs 2.17 lakh crore in FY21 from taxes and levies on petroleum products, while Centre had collected Rs 4.18 lakh crore.

 

"It is essential to overcome the challenges arising from the inverted duty structure on certain products, in addition to extending relief for pharma products required for treatment of Covid patients," M.S Mani, senior director, Deloitte India, said.

 

The Council is also expected to include food delivery companies like Zomato and Swiggy as restaurant services. This would shift the compliance burden on such companies instead of restaurants, thereby stopping tax evasion.

 

Extension of duty relief on Covid essentials is also likely to be on the cards. The Council would also consider the modalities of continuation of compensation cess beyond June 2022.

Tags

Kamalika Ghosh GST GST Council Finance Minister Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Rupee Spikes 5 Paise To Touch 73.45 Against US Dollar in Early Trade; second consecutive day of fall

Rupee Spikes 5 Paise To Touch 73.45 Against US Dollar in Early Trade; second consecutive day of fall

SEBI Bars Poonawalla Fincorp MD From Stock Markets For Engaging in Insider Trading

Atom launches CBDSC for flexibility in execution of eco policies

Will PLI Schemes Be The Gamechanger For Indian Manufacturing Sector?

No Leadership Changes On The Anvil: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani Welcomes Relief Measures For Telecom Operators

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh Submit Financial Bids For Air India, Window For Bids Closed At 6pm Today

Sensex touches lifetime high; TCS, Bharati Airtel and Titan among top gainers

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

Advertisement

More from Business

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year-Moratorium To Telcos For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year-Moratorium To Telcos For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Asian stocks track Wall St decline as growth concerns weigh

Asian stocks track Wall St decline as growth concerns weigh

RBL Banks restarts issuing credit cards with new partner Visa

RBL Banks restarts issuing credit cards with new partner Visa

Union Cabinet Clears Rs 26,000 Crore Scheme To Amplify Automobile Production, Increased Focus On Electric Vehicles

Union Cabinet Clears Rs 26,000 Crore Scheme To Amplify Automobile Production, Increased Focus On Electric Vehicles

Read More from Outlook

Islamic State Sahara Head Abu Al-Walid Al-Sahrawi Killed: France

Islamic State Sahara Head Abu Al-Walid Al-Sahrawi Killed: France

The French President Emmanuel Macron made the announcement that IS Sahara head was killed by French Army.

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Centre seeks to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of huge upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

Naseer Ganai / In a petition filed on behalf of the Sikh community living in the valley, Rajeshwar Singh had argued that they too had suffered like non-migrant Kashmiri pandits.

Advertisement