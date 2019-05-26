Naresh Goyal Stopped From Leaving India, MHA Issues Lookout Notice

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal was Saturday stopped from leaving the country due to a lookout circular issued by the Union Home Ministry, officials said Saturday.

The disclosure came after Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal were stopped by immigration authorities at Mumbai airport, minutes before their aircraft was about to take off for London via Dubai, the officials said.

"There is a lookout circular against Goyal to prevent foreign travel," a home ministry official said.

A lookout circular is issued against a person directing the immigration authorities to ensure that he or she does not leave India through an airport or seaport.

The Bureau of Immigration comes under the Union Home Ministry.

The couple was on board Emirates Airways flight EK 507.

An airport official said the aircraft was called back to the parking bay at the time of taxiing.

In April, Jet Airways officers and staff association president Kiran Pawaskar had written to the Mumbai police commissioner demanding that passports of Goyal and other directors of the airline be impounded as the staff had not been paid salaries for several months.

Naresh and Anita Goyal had resigned from the board of Jet Airways, which the former founded 26 years ago, in March following a debt restructuring plan. He had also resigned as the airline's chairman.

(PTI)