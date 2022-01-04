Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Melania Trump Wishes Bitcoin On its Birthday; Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Falls

Melania Trump supports Bitcoin, Binance invests $12 million in liquidity platform WOO Network. Meanwhile, BTC price fell by 1.81 per cent, Dogecoin was down by 1.10 per cent and Shiba Inu by 2.54 per cent, according to Coinmarketcap.

2022-01-04T21:16:13+05:30
Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 9:16 pm

The former first lady of United States of America, Melania Trump has expressed her support for Bitcoin during 13th anniversary of its launch." It is widely reported that Bitcoin's market cap exceed USD$1 Trillion. Today marks the 13th anniversary of the Bitcoin Genesis Block. Happy Anniversary, #SatoshiNakamoto #MelaniaNFT ," she tweeted on Tuesday.

 

Bitcoin’s dominance in the world crypto market was 39.41 per cent, which has decreased 0.23 per cent over the day, data of coinmarketcap.com showed. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) was $46,720.21 at 5:30 pm IST, down 1.81 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) price decreased 0.81 per cent in the last 24 hours and it was trading at $3,822.15. Binance Coin (BNB) was also in the red, down by 3.42 per cent; it was trading at $513.80. Among other major coins, Solana (SOL) fell by 2.01 per cent to $171.25, while Cardano (ADA) was down by 2.82 per cent to $1.33.

 

Meme Coins

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have shown a fall in the last 24 hours. 

 

Dogecoin was down by 1.10 per cent while trading at $0.171 at 5:30 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 2.54 per cent and was trading at $0.00003315, Dogelon Mars fell by 0.88 per cent and was trading at $0.000001576, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.03872 and recorded a fall of 2.69 per cent.

 

Overall Scenario

 

The global crypto market cap was $2.24 trillion, registering a decrease of 0.79 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $93.26 billion, down by 13.38 per cent.

 

PAPPAY (PAPPAY) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 696.80 per cent; it was trading at $0.00000302 at 5:30 pm. On the other hand, Cheems Inu (CINU) witnessed maximum loss, falling 100.00 per cent; it was trading at 0.000000000000005296. 

 

Latest Update 

 

The venture capital arm of Binance has announced a $12 million strategic investment in WOO Network, a liquidity platform that connects users to exchanges, institutions and decentralised finance (DeFi) networks, Coindesk reported on Tuesday. 

 

WOO Network delivers liquidity to over 40 institutions, exchanges, trading teams, wallets and decentralized applications, coindesk added.

Bitcoins crypto currency, bitcoin, digital currency Cryptocurrency Business Crypto
