Maruti Suzuki Sales Fell, Tata Motors Sales Spike On Dhanteras

Automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki sold around 13,000 vehicles on Dhanteras, lower than the previous year due as the semiconductor shortage continued to affect production. Tata Motors, on the other hand, stated its deliveries increased 94 per cent compared to the previous year. However, news agency PTI informs that Tata Motors did not reveal the exact number of vehicles sold on Dhanteras.

"Demand and bookings have been good. We tried our best to deliver as many vehicles as possible. However due to supply-side constraints, we closed a little lower than last year, at around 13,000 units," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava told PTI.

Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said the current festive season was worst for business in a decade for its retail partners across the country as chip shortage impacted supplies in passenger vehicles. This, in turn, created a huge shortage of vehicles in the luxury sedan, SUV and compact SUV segments.

FADA is an independent collective of automobile dealers. It represents over 15,000 automobile dealers and 26,500 dealerships pan-India.

MG Motor India said it delivered over 500 units of its mid-sized SUV Astor on Dhanteras. This is particularly special considering the acute shortage of chips, MG Motor India said in a statement adding it was trying "its best to improve the availability to meet its initial target of 4,000-5,000 deliveries by December-end 2021".

Multi-brand certified used car company, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd said it delivered a record 1,028 units on Dhanteras through its over 1,100 dealerships across more than 300 cities in India.

(With inputs from PTI)