Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Credit Outreach Programme: Loans Worth Rs 63,754 Crore Sanctioned To 13.84 Lakh Borrowers

The credit outreach programme was an initiative of the ministry of finance under which banks were asked to reach out to every district of the country to endow loans to eligible borrowers as per prudential norms.

Credit Outreach Programme: Loans Worth Rs 63,754 Crore Sanctioned To 13.84 Lakh Borrowers

Trending

Credit Outreach Programme: Loans Worth Rs 63,754 Crore Sanctioned To 13.84 Lakh Borrowers
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T16:25:50+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 4:25 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office tweeted on Tuesday that banks have sanctioned more than 13.84 lakh loans totalling Rs 63, 574 crore via 10,580 campuses held across the country until October 31. The government's nationwide credit outreach programme had commenced on October 16. 

The credit outreach programme was an initiative of the ministry of finance under which banks were asked to reach out to every district of the country to endow loans to eligible borrowers as per prudential norms. Additionally, the finance minister had asked banks to provide sector-specific support. 

As per the ministry, the loans under the credit outreach programme are over and above those sanctioned and disbursed under various loan guarantee schemes of the central government. It stated that 1.45 lakh personal and consumer durable loans totalling Rs 7,122.49 crore had been sanctioned until October 31 since the commencement of the credit outreach programme. 

 

59,090 Vehicle loans totalling Rs 4,562.39 crore had been sanctioned in the same period. Additionally, housing loans worth Rs 8,994.25 crore to 41,226 borrowers, agricultural loans worth Rs 16,734.62 crore to more than 7.10 lakh borrowers and business loans worth Rs 21,687.23 crore to more than 3.25 lakh borrowers have been disbursed until October 31 under the credit outreach programme. 

 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Union Finance Ministry Credit Outreach Programme Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Rupee Gains 19 Paise To Close At 74.68 Against Dollar On Tuesday

Rupee Gains 19 Paise To Close At 74.68 Against Dollar On Tuesday

Squid Token Crashes: Investors Lose over $3 Million, Token Value Near-Zero

Elon Musk Three Times Richer Than Warren Buffet, Net Worth Nearly Double Of Jeff Bezos

How Is Brand SRK Still Intact Despite A String Of Flops At The Box Office

Coal India Commences Pilot Project Of Retrofitting LNG Gas Kits In Dumpers

Challenges Before India To Achieve Net-Zero Carbon Goal By 2070

India Sees Quick Sales On Pre-Diwali Dhanteras Festival. Know What Jewellery Shop Owners Say

Q2 Results: Godrej Properties, Bayer Cropscience, More. Check Who Reported Loss Or Profit

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from Business

Mastercard To Let Banks Integrate Cryptocurrencies In Credit, Debit Cards

Mastercard To Let Banks Integrate Cryptocurrencies In Credit, Debit Cards

PB Fintech IPO: Key Things To Look Before You Subscribe

PB Fintech IPO: Key Things To Look Before You Subscribe

Dhanteras: Here Are Key Factors To Watch Out For Before Buying Gold

Dhanteras: Here Are Key Factors To Watch Out For Before Buying Gold

Sensex Surges Over 200 Points. NTPC Top Gainer, Followed By Maruti, Bajaj Finance, More

Sensex Surges Over 200 Points. NTPC Top Gainer, Followed By Maruti, Bajaj Finance, More

Read More from Outlook

Bypolls 2021: TMC Winning Bengal, BJP Assam And MP; Good News For Congress In Himachal and Rajasthan

Bypolls 2021: TMC Winning Bengal, BJP Assam And MP; Good News For Congress In Himachal and Rajasthan

Vikas Pathak / Bypolls Results: Counting of votes are underway for bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly constituencies across the country.

Himachal Pradesh: Congress Sweeps Bypolls, Pratibha Singh Wins Mandi In Blow to BJP Ahead Of Elections

Himachal Pradesh: Congress Sweeps Bypolls, Pratibha Singh Wins Mandi In Blow to BJP Ahead Of Elections

Ashwani Sharma / Pratibha Singh has made a comeback by winning the Parliamentary seat in Mandi after her husband and former C Virbhadra Singh’s demise.

Yuvraj To Make Comeback At 39!

Yuvraj To Make Comeback At 39!

Outlook Web Bureau / Yuvraj Singh was part of the 2011 Cricket World Cup-winning Indian team that was led by MS Dhoni. He retired in June 2019.

'Mamata Wave' Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, BJP Likely To See Tougher Days Ahead

'Mamata Wave' Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, BJP Likely To See Tougher Days Ahead

Outlook Correspondent / The BJP lost two seats to the ruling TMC in West Bengal where bypolls were conducted in four seats on October 30.

Advertisement