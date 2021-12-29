Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

IRB Infra Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit, Bags Rs 5,347 Crore Funding. Should You Buy?

IRB Infra Developers said in a statement said Cintra has invested Rs 3,180 crore through preferential placement, thus holding up to 24.9 per cent stake in the company.

IRB Infra Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit, Bags Rs 5,347 Crore Funding. Should You Buy?

Trending

IRB Infra Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit, Bags Rs 5,347 Crore Funding. Should You Buy?
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T18:47:04+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 6:47 pm

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Wednesday said it has completed an equity fundraise of Rs 5,347 crore from Cintra INR Investments BV and Bricklayers Investments Pte Ltd.

The company’s share has been locked in 5 per cent upper circuit and is trading at Rs 222.95 on NSE on Wednesday.

The company in a statement said Cintra has invested Rs 3,180 crore through preferential placement, thus holding up to 24.9 per cent stake in the company, whereas, Bricklayers Investment has invested Rs 2,167 crore through preferential issue, holding up to 16.9 per cent stake in the company.

Further, IRB Infra said the Cintra has nominated Jose Tamariz Martel Goncer as a non-retiring additional non-executive director and Carlos Ugarte Cruz Coke as an additional non-executive director on the Board of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.

The statement noted that Virendra D Mhaiskar, the founder promoter of IRB Infra will continue as the promoter and single largest shareholder with 34 per cent holding in the company and will retain the management control.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

IRB Infra's Chairman & Managing Director Virendra D. Mhaiskar was quoted by Moneycontrol as saying, “We are confident that with strong financial and strategic support as well as the guidance of our new investors and stakeholders, IRB will excel across its operations and conquer new peaks of success in India’s highways developments sector.

Mhaiskar will continue as the promoter and single-largest shareholder after the completion of the transactions, with an approximate 34 percent stake, and will retain management control of IRB.

Interestingly, on September 30, IIFL had given a buy call on IRB Infrastructure Developers with a target price of Rs 200, according to a report published by The Economic Times.

Moreover, on 21 December, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of up to 16.94 per cent equity share capital of IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) by Bricklayers Investment (controlled by GIC Investor), a report in The Hindu said.

Tags

Outlook Business Team IRB Infrastructure Developers IRB Infra Shares Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Private Cryptocurrencies Pose Immediate Risks To Customer Protection: RBI FSR Report

Private Cryptocurrencies Pose Immediate Risks To Customer Protection: RBI FSR Report

ProShares Prepares To Launch Metaverse ETF; Solana Falls Over 8%

RBI Flags Omicron Threat To Growth, Says Banks Strong Enough To Face Challenges

What Are Blockchain Funds and Why Hasn't Sebi Green-Lighted Them Yet?

Samsung Announces Top Level Organisational Rejig In India Biz

Yearender 2021: Cryptos Gain Acceptance From Big Investors Despite Its Volatility

Aether Industries Eyes Rs 1,000 Crore Via IPO, Files Draft Papers With Sebi

Shiba Inu Burn At Christmas Party Removes 1.14 Billion Coins

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Art Of Living Statue: Meet The Man With Many Faces

The Art Of Living Statue: Meet The Man With Many Faces

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

Bajaj Auto To Set Up Rs 300 Crore EV Manufacturing Hub In Pune

Bajaj Auto To Set Up Rs 300 Crore EV Manufacturing Hub In Pune

Sensex, Nifty Break Two-Day Winning Streak Dragged By Metal, Banking Shares

Sensex, Nifty Break Two-Day Winning Streak Dragged By Metal, Banking Shares

Amara Raja Batteries To Invest In Europe-Based Tech Firm InoBat Auto

Amara Raja Batteries To Invest In Europe-Based Tech Firm InoBat Auto

10 Steps To Follow To Add A New Nominee To Your EPFO Account

10 Steps To Follow To Add A New Nominee To Your EPFO Account

Read More from Outlook

Missionaries Of Charity Is Not The Only One To Have Lost Foreign Contribution Licence

Missionaries Of Charity Is Not The Only One To Have Lost Foreign Contribution Licence

Outlook Web Desk / The FCRA rules have been tightened several times under the Narendra Modi regime which has blocked funds for multiple NGOs.

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Shreya Basak / Does Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram's comment of the government's stance towards the Missionaries of Charity, and other incidents indicate rising discrimination against Christians?

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: Shami, Siraj Strike; Target For SA - 305

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: Shami, Siraj Strike; Target For SA - 305

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. India have a handy lead going into Day 4's play on Wednesday.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement