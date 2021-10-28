Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Insurance Provider Acko Raises $255 Million In Fresh Funding, Reaches $1.1 Billion In Valuation

The startup said it plans to use the fresh funds to expand its healthcare offerings and hire more talent across technology, product and data science roles.

Insurance Provider Acko Raises $255 Million In Fresh Funding, Reaches $1.1 Billion In Valuation

Trending

Insurance Provider Acko Raises $255 Million In Fresh Funding, Reaches $1.1 Billion In Valuation
outlookindia.com
2021-10-28T09:21:00+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 9:21 am

Insurance policy platform   Acko General Insurance Ltd has raised $255 million in a fresh funding round led by private equity majors General Atlantic and Multiples Private Equity, reported The Economic Times.

Other investors that participated in the round include Canada’s largest pension fund, CPPIB, and Lightspeed Growth. Existing investors such as Intact Ventures and Munich Re Ventures also contributed to the funding round.

With this round, the total valuation of the Bangalore-based company reaches $1.1 billion.

The startup said it plans to use the fresh funds to expand its healthcare offerings and hire more talent across technology, product and data science roles, according to TechCrunch.

Varun Dua, founder and chief executive, Acko, said, the firm continues to deepen its health strategy and intends to invest over $150 million in the health business shortly. It believes health insurance products, claims innovation and a deeply connected ecosystem of health services that improve health outcomes for customers are today’s most urgent needs.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

“ACKO has meaningfully redefined the protection category for consumers and plans to continue innovating in the space. We strongly believe in supporting our customers in protecting their valued assets or the health and safety of their loved ones via a differentiated product and value-added service,” he said.

Interestingly, the fresh fundraise is also expected to have a secondary component, which is likely to take the round size to more than $300 million, ET reported, citing a person in the know. A secondary transaction involves an existing shareholder selling their stake to an incoming investor.

“As many as 80 per cent of the people who can buy health insurance still don’t have it in India, so the market is very large and untapped. It’s not a winner take all market and easily 10-20 large insurance manufacturers and brands can exist here like how it is globally,” added Dua.

Founded in 2016 by Dua, Acko provides offerings in auto, health and travel insurance segments where it has partnered with the likes of cab-aggregator Ola and Amazon for bite-sized insurance covers available through their respective apps.

Last year in July, Amazon Pay tied up with Acko to offer two- and four-wheeler insurance policies in India.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Acko General Insurance Ltd Funding Acko raises funding Acko funding Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Nykaa IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1. Here's What Analysts Have To Say

Nykaa IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1. Here's What Analysts Have To Say

Coal Supply To Thermal Plants Has Increased: Coal Ministry

Why Vinod Rai’s Apology To Sanjay Nirupam Is A Let Down For Reputation Of CAG

Rupee Rose 11 Paise To Close At 74.92 Against Dollar Despite Massive Sell-Offs. Here's Why

Finance Ministry Releases Rs 44,000 Crore To States To Meet GST Compensation Shortfall

IRCTC Will Split Convenience Fee From Ticketing Revenues With Railway Ministry On A 50:50 Basis

One Billion Covid Vaccinations: Are Other Countries Doing Better Than India?

Paytm IPO To Open On November 8, Price Band Kept At Rs 2,080- Rs 2.150. Check Details

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Advertisement

More from Business

Healthtech Startup Cloudphysician Bags $4 Million In Pre-Series A Round From Elevar Equity

Healthtech Startup Cloudphysician Bags $4 Million In Pre-Series A Round From Elevar Equity

GrayKea Gets Fresh Funding To Ease Financial Stress Of College Students

GrayKea Gets Fresh Funding To Ease Financial Stress Of College Students

SJS Enterprises To Launch IPO On Nov 01: Price Band Fixed At Rs 531-542 Per Share. Check Details

SJS Enterprises To Launch IPO On Nov 01: Price Band Fixed At Rs 531-542 Per Share. Check Details

Buzzing Stocks: PNB Shares Tumble Nearly 10 Per Cent, Lupin Plunges falls Over 2 Per Cent

Buzzing Stocks: PNB Shares Tumble Nearly 10 Per Cent, Lupin Plunges falls Over 2 Per Cent

Read More from Outlook

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Preetha Nair / Senior Supreme Court lawyer and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave spoke to Outlook about the SC order to set up an expert committee to look into the snooping scandal using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Outlook Web Desk / Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court has said that that Aryan Khan will walk out of jail after the detailed order is given by the HC on Friday afternoon.

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

Jayanta Oinam / Australia chased down Sri Lanka's 154/6 in 17 overs for a seven-wicket win in their ICC T20 World Cup, Super 12 match. Warner hit 65.

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The majority of the land in Kashmir has been allotted to CRPF in various south Kashmir districts, including picturesque Pahalgam tourist resort.

Advertisement