Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

India’s WPI Inflation Spikes To 12-year Record High At 14.23%

India’s WPI reaches a record of 14.23 per cent in November. While the WPI inflation continues in most of the sectors, only the food sector witnesses a fall for a few items.

India’s WPI Inflation Spikes To 12-year Record High At 14.23%

Trending

India’s WPI Inflation Spikes To 12-year Record High At 14.23%
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T15:10:56+05:30
Pushpita Dey

Pushpita Dey

More stories from Pushpita Dey
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 3:10 pm

The wholesale inflation index (WPI) across the country hit a 12-year record as it spiked to 14.23 per cent in November 2021, as compared to 2.29 per cent in November 2020, showed data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. WPI has witnessed a sharp rise from the beginning of the year as it rose by 12.9 per in a year (from January till November).

Retail inflation was at a three-month high in November. WPI grew to 12.54 per cent in October 2021, while it was at 11.80 per cent in September and 10.66 per cent in August, the data showed.  “The high rate of inflation in November 2021 is primarily due to the rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals and chemical products, food products etc as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,” the ministry’s release said.

Why Is Inflation Growing?

Economists told Outlook Money that there are multiple factors that are leading to growing inflation, and it may not be monitored on a national level .

In the recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy, the primary focus was on growth, so the concern for inflation has persisted among consumers (previous story link).

The central bank let the repo rates and reverse rate unaltered, as growth was their primary focus and warned of risks from inflation amid the looming risk of Omicron.

 

Price Movement

While there has been a consistent rise in the overall WPI (y-o-y), there has been a sharp decline in WPI for various food times like onion and potato. WPI for onion and potato plunged by around 30 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively, between November 2020 and 2021.

But sectors like fuel and power witnessed a sharp rise as prices rose 39.81 per cent on the year versus 37.18 per cent in October, while prices of manufactured products rose 11.92 per cent against 12.04 per cent in the prior month.

 

Gap Between CPI and WPI

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Recently, there has been a growing gap between consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation and WPI inflation. CPI increased 4.91 per cent in November as compared to the corresponding month last year, government data released on December 13 showed. 

“We witnessed a reverse situation in the past when WPI was significantly below CPI. In 2020 during the onset of the pandemic when global demand saw a steep fall. This divergence led to convergence via WPI trending close to CPI as commodity prices recovered,” says Anitha Rangan, an economist. She clarifies that producers will continue to pass on the price increase to consumers.

“Consumer price inflation will eventually see a second order impact. Structurally, core CPI (CPI excluding food and fuel) has been moving upwards and is sticky. Reversal in food inflation bears an upside risk to CPI. On the WPI side, as global supply chain improves commodity prices may cool down eventually softening WPI,” says Ajay Garg, managing director of Equirus, a financial services firm.

Tags

Pushpita Dey WPI Inlfation WPI Index Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Bank Strike: Why PSU Banks Are Going On A Nationwide Strike This Week

Bank Strike: Why PSU Banks Are Going On A Nationwide Strike This Week

Aditya Birla Acquires Exclusive Rights To Sell, Distribute Reebok Products In India, ASEAN Countries

How The Internet Of Contracts Will Define A New Era Of Business

Have OTT Platforms Altered The Concept Of A ‘Matinee Idol’?

Sachin Tendulkar Joins Spinny As Strategic Investor, Lead Brand Endorser

Anand Rathi Wealth Shares List With Over 9% Premium. Know What Analysts Say

Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Kotak Bank, M&M Shares Plunge As Sensex Drops 350 Points

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Fall Up to 5% As US Fed Plans To Taper Stimulus

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Advertisement

More from Business

Netflix India Slashes Monthly Subscription Price. Here Are The New Rates

Netflix India Slashes Monthly Subscription Price. Here Are The New Rates

Ahead Of Its IPO Today, Data Patterns Raises Rs 176 Crore Funding. Should You Subscribe?

Ahead Of Its IPO Today, Data Patterns Raises Rs 176 Crore Funding. Should You Subscribe?

Sebi Passes Confirmatory Order Against Insider Trading In Infosys

Sebi Passes Confirmatory Order Against Insider Trading In Infosys

Buy These 11 Stocks For Profitable Gains In Today’s Trading Session

Buy These 11 Stocks For Profitable Gains In Today’s Trading Session

Read More from Outlook

Why Shiv Sena Can't Afford To Distance From Congress Despite Mamata's Overtures

Why Shiv Sena Can't Afford To Distance From Congress Despite Mamata's Overtures

Haima Deshpande / In a recent meeting with Rahul Gandhi, the former president of the Congress Party, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut tried to forge an alliance. A look at the growing friendship between Congress and Shiv Sena.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

Virat Kohli Set To Skip ODIs Vs South Africa - Reports

Virat Kohli Set To Skip ODIs Vs South Africa - Reports

Outlook Web Bureau / Virat Kohli was relieved of his India captaincy duties from the ODIs last week. He will continue to lead India in Test matches.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effcet saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Advertisement