Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

India Gets Third List Of Its Nationals Having Swiss Bank Account

This was the third such exchange between the Swiss body and India under the framework of the global standard on the automatic exchange of information (AEOI).

India Gets Third List Of Its Nationals Having Swiss Bank Account

Trending

India Gets Third List Of Its Nationals Having Swiss Bank Account
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T15:50:08+05:30
Saptaparno Ghosh
Saptaparno Ghosh

Saptaparno Ghosh

More stories from Saptaparno Ghosh
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 3:50 pm

India was handed over a list having details of Swiss bank accounts of its national by Switzerland's Federal Tax Administration (FTA). This was the third such exchange between the Swiss body and India under the framework of the global standard on the automatic exchange of information (AEOI). Its press statement issued on Monday stated that it exchanged information with 96 countries on around 3.3 (33 lakh) million financial accounts.  

What is AEOI? 

Switzerland took to adopting the global standard for the international automatic exchange of information in tax matters, legal in January 2017.  "Identification, account and financial information are exchanged, including name, address, country of residence and tax identification number, as well information concerning the reporting financial institution, account balance and capital income," FTA stated in its media release. The alliance with India has been in force since 2018. 

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)'s Global Forum on transparency and exchange of information monitors the execution of the agreement. The idea is to help sovereigns tackle offshore tax evasion. 

Dealing with tax evasions in India

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Several media reports in June this year had stated that funds held by Indians in Swiss Bank rose past Rs 20,700 crore, calculated at the end of the previous year. This was compared to the end of 2019 when the figure stood at Rs 6,625 crore. It was further informed that the two-year decline trend had been reversed as it was the highest figure of deposits in the past 13 years. 

Refuting the media report, the finance ministry had stated, "The customer deposits have actually fallen from the end of 2019. The funds held through fiduciaries has also more than halved from the end of 2019." 

It added that the biggest increase was in the form of “Other amounts due from customers”. These were bonds, securities and various other financial instruments.

However, the government added that it had sought details on such deposits from the Swiss authorities. 

The Pandora Papers leak 

The development follows recent exposÄÂ from the International Consortium of investigative journalists (ICIJ) that published the 'Pandora Papers' revealing the names of a host of sportspersons, celebrities, politicians and public personalities opting to park their wealth at offshore tax-havens.

It responded by saying, "The Government has taken note of these developments. The relevant investigative agencies would undertake an investigation in these cases and appropriate action would be taken in such cases as per law”. A multi-agency group headed by the tax department chairman would probe the alleged evasion. It would have representations from CBDT, ED, RBI and the Financial Intelligence Unit. 

Tags

Saptaparno Ghosh Swiss Authorities India Tax Havens and Banks Tax evasion Union Finance Ministry Pandora Papers Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

Nifty Crosses 18,000 Mark, All Time High

Finance Ministry Releases PDRD Grants Worth Rs 9,871 Crore To 17 States

Bank of Maharashtra Cuts Lending Rate By Up To 0.1 Per Cent

TCS Shares Plunge Nearly 7 Per Cent, Here What Brokerage Houses Are Saying

Asian Shares Mostly Higher Despite Lingering Energy Worries

Airtel’s Arm OneWeb To Be First Private Player To Launch Satellite From Indian Soil: Sunil Mittal

Oakridge Rooftops Secures Funding From German Crowdinvesting Platform To Ramp Up Solar Projects

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Advertisement

More from Business

Nitin Gadkari Calls For Palm Oil Disclosure: What Does It Mean For Industry And Consumers?

Nitin Gadkari Calls For Palm Oil Disclosure: What Does It Mean For Industry And Consumers?

Coal India Nod To CMPDIL 10 Per Cent Divestment, Listing Proposal Likely

Coal India Nod To CMPDIL 10 Per Cent Divestment, Listing Proposal Likely

Reliance Industries Picks Up 40 Per Cent In SP Group Arm Sterling &Wilson Solar For Rs 2,845 Crore

Reliance Industries Picks Up 40 Per Cent In SP Group Arm Sterling &Wilson Solar For Rs 2,845 Crore

Reliance Industries Acquires Norway's REC Solar For $771 Million To Expand Clean Energy Market

Reliance Industries Acquires Norway's REC Solar For $771 Million To Expand Clean Energy Market

Read More from Outlook

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Nifty moved up quite quickly, as against most other Asian indices that were trading in the red. The other exceptions apart from Nifty were Hang Seng and Nikkei.

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

Outlook Web Desk / Five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in a fierce gunfight with terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in Poonch district of J&K.

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

PTI / In the league phase, RCB and KKR shared the honours in the head-to-head count. RCB won the first leg by 38 runs, then KKR took the return fixture by nine wickets.

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

Outlook Web Desk / Echoing the prime minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena.

Advertisement