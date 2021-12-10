Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Index For Industrial Production Grew 3.2% In October 2021

Index for Industrial Production (IIP) helps gauge the manufacturing activity undertaken in an economy in a specified period.

Index For Industrial Production Grew 3.2% In October 2021

Trending

Index For Industrial Production Grew 3.2% In October 2021
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T19:22:08+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 7:22 pm

India’s Index for Industrial Production (IIP) grew 3.2 per cent to 133.7 on a year-over-year basis in October 2021 as sectors like manufacturing and electricity recorded an uptick in production, shows data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementations on Friday. In September, the country’s IIP stood at 127.9. The IIP helps gauge the manufacturing activity undertaken in an economy by varied sectors during a given period.

The IIP for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors in October 2021 stood at 109.7, 134.7 and 167.3, respectively.

"For the month of October 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 133.7. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of October 2021 stand at 109.7, 134.7 and 167.3 respectively," the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation stated.

The CPI inflation data is expected to be released on December 13.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Index for Industrial Production (IIP) Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

NFT Demand On Rise, Pepsi and other big brands launch NFTs

NFT Demand On Rise, Pepsi and other big brands launch NFTs

Crypto Coins Price Falling, Warren Buffett's Business Partner Vowed To Never Buy Crypto

Who Will Regulate Cryptocurrency? Government Still Undecided

Equity MFs, SIPs See Big Jump In Inflows In November

Dept Of Telecommunications Moves NCLAT Against Videocon Resolution Plan

Sensex, Nifty Close Marginally Lower; Titan, HDFC, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank Among Major Losers

DGCA To Probe SpiceJet 737 Max Aircraft's Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport

LIC Receives RBI Nod To Enlarge Stake In IndusInd Bank To 9.99%

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Business

PM Modi To Take The Final Call On Crypto Regulations In India

PM Modi To Take The Final Call On Crypto Regulations In India

After Falling 8% In Early Trade, Star Health Shares Jump 4%. Should You Invest?

After Falling 8% In Early Trade, Star Health Shares Jump 4%. Should You Invest?

Economic Outlook 2022: 4 Trends That Could Drive Growth And Inflation

Economic Outlook 2022: 4 Trends That Could Drive Growth And Inflation

Customer Centricity And Innovation At Its Core, BoAt Set To Ride The IPO Wave

Customer Centricity And Innovation At Its Core, BoAt Set To Ride The IPO Wave

Read More from Outlook

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The recent arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez has created fear among human rights defenders and lawyers.

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Outlook Web Desk / International Human Rights Day 2021: What is Human Rights Day and why is it celebrated on December 10, every year?

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Day 3 at The Gabba, England were 220/2 in 70 overs. They still trail Australia by 58 runs.

Meet Ali Saffudin: Singer Of New Kashmiri Music

Meet Ali Saffudin: Singer Of New Kashmiri Music

Naseer Ganai / 29-year-old singer-songwriter Ali Saifuddin's song absorbed the strong impact of politics in Kashmir while delineating the divine beauty of Kashmir as well.

Advertisement