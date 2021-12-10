Index For Industrial Production Grew 3.2% In October 2021

India’s Index for Industrial Production (IIP) grew 3.2 per cent to 133.7 on a year-over-year basis in October 2021 as sectors like manufacturing and electricity recorded an uptick in production, shows data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementations on Friday. In September, the country’s IIP stood at 127.9. The IIP helps gauge the manufacturing activity undertaken in an economy by varied sectors during a given period.

The IIP for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors in October 2021 stood at 109.7, 134.7 and 167.3, respectively.

The CPI inflation data is expected to be released on December 13.